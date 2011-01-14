2010 1099 Software from www.W2Mate.com Makes Filing 2011 1099s /W2s Easy and Stress Free

Orland Park, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2011 -- W2 Mate 2010 (http://www.W2Mate.com/) has been released for tax year 2010 / 2011. The IRS 1099 software can save US businesses and Accountants valuable time and money by simplifying the complex task to print W2 / 1099 forms and electronically report 1099s. A free demo of the 1099 tax software can be downloaded by going to http://www.realtaxtools.com/Free-1099-Software.html.



Year after year, small businesses, bookkeepers and accounting firms rely on W2 Mate to process accurate and timely 1099 and w2 returns with the Internal Revenue Service and the Social Security Administration. W2 Mate software has some of the best W2 1099 software reviews in the industry. Visit http://www.realtaxtools.com/1099software/1099software.html to learn more about W2 Mate.



W2 Mate, W2 1099 Tax Software, helps filers meet IRS 2010 / 2011 1099 rules, go green and save money through a set of 1099 electronic reporting tools. Sending W2/ 1099 forms to the Internal Revenue Service and the Social Security Administration is as simple as uploading a file. Sending 1099s and W2s to recipients is as simple as sending an email.



Below are some of the compelling features offered by the 2011 tax software:



- Eliminates need to print and mail recipient copies of 1099-MISC form or employee copies of W2 form. This software generates electronic employee copies of W2 Form and electronic recipient statements of 1099 MISC form in – Adobe PDF format with password protection for security purposes.



- Complies with IRS Publication 1220 (Specifications for Filing Forms 1099-MISC, 1099-INT, 1099-DIV, 1099-R) Electronically



- Complies with SSA Specifications for Filing Forms W-2 Electronically (EFW2).



- Handles an unlimited number of payers and recipients for preparation of forms 1099-MISC, 1099-INT, 1099-DIV, 1099-R and W-2.



- Support for the following W2 and 1099 Forms:



W2 Forms: Wage and Tax Statement.

1099 MISC Forms: Miscellaneous Income.

W3 Forms: Transmittal of Wage and Tax Statements.

1096 Forms: Annual Summary and Transmittal of U.S. Information Returns.

1099-INT Forms: Interest Income

1099-DIV Forms: Dividends and Distributions

1099-R Forms: Distributions From Pensions, Annuities, Retirement etc.



- Eliminates the need for buying Forms W2 Copy A and W3 by printing government-approved laser substitutes for these forms on plain white paper.



- Imports data for 1099 and W2 forms from CSV files.



- Exports W2 and 1099 data ( employer, employee, payer and recipient information) to Excel format.



- Imports data directly from QuickBooks, which removes the “800 Form” / "$10 Million payroll" maximum



- Powerful data validation



- Prepare W3 and 1096 Transmittals



A free demo of the 1099 filing software can be downloaded here : http://www.realtaxtools.com/download.html

