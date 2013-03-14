Walnut, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2013 --26 Bars & a Band has garnered industry recognition and customer accolades for its award-winning Avant Garde™ collection of retractable leashes, which have always set the bar with beautiful designs, chic styles, and detailed craftsmanship. As a company that never follows the crowd, the new Snapshot and Snap Case collections have been inspired by designs that let consumers personalize their individual style with an Avant Garde retractable leash.



26 Bars & a Band first introduced bright and bold prints to the drab landscape of dull retractable leash styles. Snapshot presents the idea that no two retractable leashes should be alike. Snapshot lets consumers make their retractable leash truly unique by letting them personalize what goes inside the case. In three easy steps, consumers can insert a precious photo, an inspiring quote, or even a drawing or hand sketch that's displayed through a window on the casing. With Snapshot, consumers can capture who—or what—matters the most to their hearts whenever it suits their mood.



The Avant Garde collection has a wide array of designs. Snap Case makes it easy and affordable to reinvent, replace, or restore the look of an Avant Garde retractable leash by letting consumers swap out the existing case design. Snap Case is the perfect accessory solution for those who love the hip Avant Garde designs and want to try a new style. With Snap Case, consumers can instantly change the look of their retractable leash to fit their mood, the season, or latest fashion trend.



While Snapshot and Snap Case offer new ways to customize a retractable leash, they retain the solid and durable construction of the original Avant Garde retractable leash body. Customers can always expect the smoothest walk for their dogs thanks to an upgraded inner retracting mechanism, an all-belt nylon leash, ergonomic rubberized handle, one button brake and release mechanism, and sturdy metal buckle.



President Sandi Kaneko adds, “We know how much our customers love the Avant Garde styles, and it just made sense to give them a personalized option to enhance their retail experience. We’re excited to see how our customers truly add their personal spin on the new collections.”



The new Snapshot and Snap Case collections are available for purchase online and in exclusive pet boutiques. The manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (MSRP) are listed below:



- Snapshot retractable leash: $34 (small) and $42 (medium)

- Snap Case shell: $10 (small) and $12 (medium)

- Blank body (Avant Garde retractable leash) for Snap Case styles: $20 (small) and $27 (medium)



For more information on Snapshot and Snap Case or to view the complete line of Avant Garde retractable leashes, please visit http://www.26barsandaband.com.



About 26 Bars & a Band

26 Bars & a Band is a leading maker of modern pet accessories and widely regarded for its design, innovation, and customer focus. The company’s pet accessory products have been featured on The Today Show and Elle magazine and have received industry awards including "Most Innovative Retractable Dog Leash" and "Product of the Year."