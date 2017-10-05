Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2017 --Having already received a range of Awards including the "Elite-300" Instructor Award, The PADI " Commitment to Instructor Development" Award and again the PADI "Platinum" status award; it is great that the TripAdvisor "commitment and excellence" highlights the pure quality of the entire professional training process regardless of the experience which has been recognized through the other Industry Awards. The Certificate is actually a direct recognition from actual reviews of previous participants and directly accounts for the quality, quantity, and age of reviews submitted.



The PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC) in the Gili Islands with Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod is clearly the most attractive option for professional divers looking to make the first steps into becoming a highly successful Scuba Diving Instructor. The program offers the Ultimate PADI Course Director in Holly Macleod who conducts the entire program from start to finish and has been praised by both the Industry and previous students and is entirely conducted at the only PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Center (CDC) to be established in Gili Trawangan and therefore offering the absolute highest standard when it comes to professional training facilities.



About Holly Macleod

Holly has worked within the diving industry for the past 15 years and has worked in a variety of dive-related roles in a range of geographical diving destinations and has experienced most of the challenges and obstacles faced by instructors in a global industry. Over the course of time Holly has developed her Scuba Diving Instructor training programs to of course incorporate the required PADI IDC Syllabus, but also to enhance the overall training experience with a range of additional workshop based sessions aimed at providing not only theoretical and knowledge-based dive skill delivery techniques, but to also incorporate experience based situational reality techniques which have been tried and test for 15 years.



So by just taking a snapshot of the PADI IDC Gili Islands Program, anyone can see the perfect blend of quality and fun that has been developed alongside a tried and tested method of training PADI Scuba Diving Instructors to a level way over and above the level generally found within the diving industry. Finding out more information about the program could never be easier, and it may be best to start out at the Gili IDC Indonesia Facebook Page which provides all sorts of links to more information such as the PADI IDC Indonesia TripAdvisor Page and also posts all of the latest news and updates on the program.



