A New, Next Gen Wearable Tech Product to Debut Soon

San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2015 --As the implementation of motion-sensory in video gaming finds its way into larger spaces of the gaming community, so does the physical space needed to support this type of technology. Currently, in order to play motion-controlled games, one must purchase both the expensive hardware and software: Displays (TV), Wii or X-box and Kinect are just a few of them and many options consumers must decide amongst.



However, engineers at Titanium Falcon Inc. are currently developing something that they believe will change the way users play games forever, through their touch-less and motion controlled smart ring. Talon utilizes physical motion on a smaller and more stylish scale. By connecting with any smart device (phone, tablet, smart TV, smart watch, or VR headset), users will be able to connect the Talon smart ring and instantly play controlled games at any place and time, free hand, while on the go.



While the idea for motion control games are currently one of the biggest innovations in the gaming industry being pioneered by large corporations such as Nintendo and Microsoft, motion control gaming still has large gaps within the demographic – with 93% of Wii U users (http://venturebeat.com/2014/08/28/so-many-dudes-93-of-wii-u-eshop-customers-are-men/) identified as male, mainly between the ages of 18-34.



Titanium Falcon is developing a smart ring that plans to reduce the size of motion controlled device to a more functional and wearable level, thus making the technology more appealing and accessible to all demographics.



"We've focused on making the user experience easier and more fun with Talon," says CEO and Founder Juan Guo. "Users can play mobile games or control applications even when they are doing other things such as running in gyms, cooking, taking the bus and so on. It can also greatly improve the mobile game players' experience."



The company is aiming for the Talon smart ring to become available to pre-order sometime in the summer of 2015 for consumers. Those interested are encouraged to stay connected through email or social media for up-to-date news on the touch-less smart ring.



About Titanium Falcon Inc.

Founded in 2014, Titanium Falcon Inc. is a startup enterprise that focuses on bridging the gap between wearable technology and mobile gaming located in San Jose, California. With a diverse team of designers and engineers, the company has focused its efforts and expertise on the gaming industry to develop the latest in wearable technology – the Talon Ring. These tiny finger ring use motion and gestures to play games or control apps on smart devices and is designed to allows wearers to have fun virtually anywhere. The device is designed to be compatible with phones, tablets, smart TVs, VR headsets, and smart watches.



For media inquiries regarding Titanium Falcon, Inc., all are encouraged to contact the company's CEO and Founder, Juan Guo directly at 408-572-5578 or via email at juan@t-falcon.com.



To learn more about the company, please visit: http://www.titaniumfalcon.com