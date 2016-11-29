Access to Excellence – Sennheiser Creates SC 660 TC High Performance Headset to Meet Special Hearing Needs

Old Lyme, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2016 --With changing demographics, today's businesses have an unprecedented potential to draw on and develop the skills of a wider pool of talent, equally supporting individuals, irrespective of their differing needs. As part of its ongoing commitment to developing innovative audio solutions, Sennheiser has created the SC 660 TC, a premium double-sided wired headset for office professionals that use hearing aids.



The latest addition to Sennheiser's high quality Century™ wired headset series, the SC 660 TC is compatible with all standard, telecoil-equipped hearing aids. The durable and brilliantly comfortable headset brings all the benefits of the range to users with special hearing needs, improving their communication experience and productivity.



With Sennheiser Voice Clarity wideband sound and its ultra noise canceling microphone, the SC 660 TC delivers a superior and natural voice experience that makes conversations crisp and crystal clear – optimizing speech intelligibility even in noisy contact center and office environments. In addition to the speaker, SC 660 TC is equipped with a hearing aid-compatible telecoil transmitter on each side of the headset, resulting in a richer sound experience and offering the user the greater flexibility of a double-sided solution. The transmitters send a magnetic field that can be picked up directly by the hearing aid, making it easy for users to focus on a conversation without the distractions of background noise.



As a Century™ series headset, the SC 660 TC uses a high-quality neodymium speaker for outstanding HD sound quality. This can work alongside the enhanced listening experience offered by the telecoil. The headset features Sennheiser ActiveGard® technology that protects users from acoustic shock and sudden sound bursts.



The SC 660 TC also shares the Century™ series' Red Dot award-winning design hallmarks, with elegant, iconic looks, durable craftsmanship and brilliant wearing comfort.



"At Sennheiser, we strive to meet the communication needs of our users with brilliant audio and high quality design. Yet, just like many employers, we recognize these needs are diverse and evolving," comments Andreas Bach, President of Sennheiser Communications A/S. "With the SC 660 TC we have created a premium business headset that opens the door to an improved sound experience and a more productive working environment for users with special hearing needs, equipping them to excel."



About Sennheiser

