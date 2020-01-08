AccuFinances Now Offers Accounting Services to Small Businesses Nationwide

Orange County, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2020 --AccuFinances, a financial firm offering a full range of tax preparation, accounting, and bookkeeping services for small businesses, today announces their official company re-launch and national expansion. Providing custom accounting services conducted either in-house or remotely per each client's need, AccuFinances allows clients to focus on the important matters involved in growing their business while trusting AccuFinances to take care of their financial accounts. With a wide range of expertise, AccuFinances has served businesses specialized in real estate, food and beverage, healthcare, wholesale, media and entertainment industry, non-profits, retail, services, technology, and more.



"What sets AccuFinances apart is that we use a special blend of apps, software, and passionate professionals to deliver accurate, consistent bookkeeping," said Mark Antoun, Owner of AccuFinances. "With our unique business model, we can deliver accurate, error-free reports that make owners, auditors, and tax preparers happy. When it comes to accuracy, nothing else matters if the numbers don't add up, and that is our core belief at AccuFinances."



AccuFinances offers a complete suite of customizable essential accounting and bookkeeping services for businesses of all kinds, including virtual tax preparation, cloud accounting, payroll, and QuickBooks. Regardless of a client's industry, AccuFinances ensures that each client will be paired with their own dedicated expert accountant trained to meet the specialized needs of their business field.



With AccuFinances' remote accounting resources, clients receive the advantages of a full-time accounting team without the costly payroll expense. Additionally, with AccuFinances' pricing structure, businesses pay only for the services they need, and nothing more.



About Antoun

Antoun first began the company that is now AccuFinances as a small accounting firm in 2016 who solely assisted friends and family as clients. Based on the success of this endeavor, Antoun has since grown the firm and now offers services to clients nationwide.



For more information, visit www.accufinances.com.