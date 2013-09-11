Adzzup, Inc. Levels Playing Field for Local Businesses with Short Message Service (SMS) Technology

Tempe, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2013 --Adzzup, Inc. has introduced an SMS feature that allows businesses to receive lead inquiries, from online to mobile devices, without an internet connection. The feature stands apart from comparable services by integrating basic texting technology with Adzzup’s modern marketing platform. Company executives note that SMS is now available for all of the company’s online advertising packages. Adzzup is an internet marketing company based in Tempe, Arizona.



Business owners receive a real-time text message with prospect details that enable prompt response to internet sales leads. Adzzup executives’ state the product was conceived in response to the largely local businesses with minimal tech savvy that the company serves. The SMS product is touted to offer an exceptional ROI in enabling companies to capitalize on prospects with high conversion rates without having to access email or a Wi-Fi connection.



The correlation between response times and lead conversions is supported by the training group Cypress Media in an August, 2013 article. The firm’s research confirmed that responding within minutes of a lead submission positively impacted conversion rates and customer satisfaction.



Adzzup developers note that while text messaging has been available for almost two decades, the value of SMS as a business tool is now being fully appreciated. This notion was supported by John Naughton of The Guardian in an article from May, 2012. He commented that basic SMS technology continues to reach new peaks in importance almost 20 years after being founded.



Since inception in 2008, Adzzup, Inc. has introduced several technologies to help local companies compete in a changing business environment. The company website notes that call tracking technology and geographic targeting are among the features that empower businesses to better manage limited resources.



For more information about SMS from Adzzup, please visit: http://adzzup.com/