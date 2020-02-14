AEG Presents Announces TicketSmarter as Official Ticket Resale Marketplace Sponsor for Rocklahoma

Overland Park, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2020 --AEG Presents announced the addition of TicketSmarter to its corporate partner program as the official ticket resale marketplace sponsor.



"We are pleased to welcome TicketSmarter as an official Rocklahoma partner in 2020" said Steven Rohall . "It's great to be able to be able to offer fans an additional avenue to purchase tickets and join one another in Pryor."



As the Official Ticket Resale Marketplace, Rocklahoma fans can buy and sell tickets through TicketSmarter including tickets to the 2020 Rocklahoma Festival, which will be held May 22-24 at Catch the Fever Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma.



"We are thrilled to partner with AEG Presents as the Official Ticket Resale Partner of Rocklahoma." said TicketSmarter CEO Jeff Goodman. "It's exciting to be able to partner with such a great company like AEG. They are truly one of the most respected live entertainment companies in the industry. We remain committed to developing meaningful partnerships with industry leaders in live entertainment so fans can experience the power and excitement of live events."



Rocklahoma is set to take place on Friday, May 22, Saturday, May 23, and Sunday, May 24 at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, just outside of Tulsa. Now in its 14th year, the three-day camping festival features some of today's top rock artists, including Slipknot, Five Finger Death Punch, Staind, Papa Roach, Halestorm, Anthrax, I Prevail, Alter Bridge, and many more.



Produced by AEG Presents, Rocklahoma is America's Biggest Memorial Day Weekend Party and showcases the best new rock acts and classic artists performing on three stages. With onsite camping amenities and unparalleled VIP packages, Rocklahoma lives up to its motto of "Life, Liberty & the Pursuit of Rock."



The music lineup for Rocklahoma 2020 is as follows (subject to change): Slipknot, Five Finger Death Punch, Staind, Papa Roach, Halestorm, Anthrax, I Prevail, Alter Bridge, The Pretty Reckless, Motionless In White, Body Count, Hollywood Undead, Hellyeah, Badflower, The Hu, Jelly Roll, Bad Wolves, Dirty Honey, All That Remains, Jinjer, Warrant, Brass Against, Bones UK, Knocked Loose, John 5 And The Creatures, Butcher Babies, From Ashes To New, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Diamante, Goodbye June, BulletBoys, Liliac, Color Of Chaos, East Side Gamblers, Budderside, Paralandra, Hericane Alice, Travis Bond, Fist Of Rage, Outlaw



Devils, 90lb Wrench, Severmind, Love Sick Radio, Mind Of Fury, Jessikill, Straight Six, The Rumours, Chaotic Resemblance, and more.



To follow Rocklahoma be sure to visit @Rocklahoma on Twitter and search Rocklahoma on Facebook and Instagram.



About TicketSmarter

With seats for over 100,000 live events and 48 million tickets for sale, TicketSmarter helps customers from all walks of life experience the power and excitement of live events by creating helpful partnerships and giving back. TicketSmarter is committed to partnering with St. Jude's Children Hospital from ever transaction to help treat and eliminate childhood cancer.

In addition to partnering with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, TicketSmarter is proud to be the official ticket resale partner of Rose Bowl Stadium and the title sponsor of the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl with ESPN Events. We are also the Official Ticket Resale Partner of over 16 Collegiate Conferences and over 60 universities.



About AEG Presents

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across three continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, and Firefly — continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, BTS, Kenny Chesney, Paul McCartney, and Katy Perry, in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as Goldenvoice, Messina Touring Group, Concerts West, The Bowery Presents, PromoWest Productions, Marshall Arts, Madison House Presents, and Zero Mile Presents — creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com.



For more information on Rocklahoma, visit:



Website: www.Rocklahoma.com Facebook: @Rocklahoma Twitter: @Rocklahoma Instagram: @Rocklahoma #ROCKLAHOMA