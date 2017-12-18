Alice in Chains to Play at Morris Performing Arts Center in South Bend

Redding, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2017 --Legendary grunge rock band, Alice in Chains will bring their 2018 North American tour to Morris Performing Arts Center in South Bend on May 16, 2018.



Alice in Chains announced their 2018 North American tour on Thursday Dec. 14, 2017 beginning in the spring of 2018.



Alice in Chains announced their tour on Facebook. Their announcement also hinted at more shows in 2018. Their statement said, "A new journey begins. We are pleased to announce our first headline shows of 2018."



Alice in Chains, released their debut album Facelift in 1990. They were a founding member of the Seattle grunge scene. In 2002, singer Layne Staley was found dead in his apartment. The Seattle scene had lost one of its founding members. After mourning the loss of their fallen bandmate for several years the band reunited with a new frontman, Sean Kinney. Since then the band has toured and released two additional albums.



Alice in Chains: 2018 Tour Dates



April 28 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

April 30 – Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre

May 1 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

May 3 – Washington DC @ Anthem

May 4 – Charlotte, NC @ Carolina Rebellion

May 7 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

May 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

May 13 – Somerset, WI @ Northern Invasion

May 15 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

May 16 – South Bend, IN @ Morris Performing Arts Center

May 18 – Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range

May 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ WMMR BBQ



