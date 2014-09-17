Alyn Business Systems, LLC Launches Website Featuring Affordable Merchant Services

Danbury, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2014 --Victor Kenter is excited to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.KenterMerchants.com. The website offers merchant services including low rate credit card processing, processing equipment, and cash advance strategies so that businesses are able to effectively accept credit cards and keep their cash flow in the positive. Kenter started his business because he wanted to provide clients with the technology that they would need to survive in a world where fewer people are carrying cash and credit card processing is a necessity rather than a luxury for businesses of all types.



There are many options for processing equipment featured within the merchandise of KenterMerchants.com. In addition to low rate processing services and cash advance strategies to ensure that clients can make their businesses thrive, the website also offers a wide selection of credit card processing equipment including touch screen credit card processing terminals, processing software, SmartCard enabled credit card processing systems, and more. In the future, Kenter plans to keep up with any changes in technology to make it so his clients have access to relevant credit card processing systems and software.



Providing business owners with loyalty and integrity as a basis for business relationships is extremely important to Kenter concerning KenterMerchants.com. He is committed to providing his customers with the best possible processing rates and opportunities for business financing. He plans to work with business owners to help them choose the right credit card processing tools to use to make their businesses more successful.



To complement the main website, Kenter is also launching a blog located at http://www.MerchantProcessingReview.com. The blog will discuss information that is important to business owners. Kenter is going to be writing about changes in tax rules, how credit card processing is becoming more important, and about the services that he offers on his website. The purpose of the blog is to provide business owners with free information to help them better understand topics that directly affect their lives.



About KenterMerchants

KenterMerchants.com, a division of Alyn Business Systems, LLC, is owned and operated by Victor Kenter.



