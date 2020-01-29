Amera Medical Transportation Solutions Helps in Dialysis Transportation in Austin and Houston, Texas

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2020 --Dialysis treatment is something that requires regular transportation. For those who are on dialysis and in need of a ride, Amera Medical Transportation is the last name to reckon with.



Being an expert medical logistics coordination agency, Amera Medical Transportation provides specialized dialysis transportation services to help patients get to and from appointments. Whether a patient has an end-stage renal disease or is on short-term dialysis treatment, Amera is here to make transportation as easy as possible.



As the contract non-emergency medical transporter, Amera Medical Transportation can handle any dialysis transportation in Austin and Houston Texas. The team of associates is highly trained and experienced in transporting dialysis patients and families.



The air medical ambulance is equipped with advanced features and characters, ensuring fundamental safety and protection. They assist every passenger with care, providing minimal wait times, and ensuring passengers reach appointments on time.



At Amera Medical Transportation Solutions, the professionals are experts at moving bed-bound passengers from beds to stretchers and transporting passengers on and off the vehicle, securely and safely strapping them into the vehicle. They also transport them off the stretcher and to their destination, and finally providing clean stretcher equipment when necessary.



According to the latest study, more or less 90% of patients travel to the dialysis center three times a week. Given the condition of the patients, traveling by road can be challenging and problematic. Traveling by air would be the best option as it not only saves time but also ensures a smooth and quick journey.



From seniors to disabled, Amera delivers full medical booking, coordination, and monitoring services with highly trained professional representatives.



The expert representatives will be able to accomplish the patient's needs in a range of services that include a sedan, wheelchair van, ground ambulance, air ambulance, and professional medical attendants.



