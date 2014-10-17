An Embroidery and Screen Printing in Woodbridge Virginia, All Star Sports, Launches New Website

Woodbridge, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2014 --All Star Sports, who has been providing sporting necessities to teams and individuals across the Woodbridge area for more than 25 years, is excited to announce the launch of a completely redesign website. Launched on September 26, 2014, the new site is geared to be simpler, easier to navigate, and more effective at improving customer visibility and web traffic. For customers, one of the most important aspects of the new site is the ability to browse products and make purchases online.



All Star Sports retails a wide variety of sports-related products, and the new website showcases their offerings in a comprehensive catalogue. Users can search through all merchandise or narrow their parameters by category or activity. A few of their products include collared sports shirts, long sleeve shirts, sweatshirts, and hard goods for every sport. Hard goods range from very general, like a ball locker for basketball, to specific items, like weights for baseball bats and soccer goalie gloves.



All Star Sports was founded in 1985 by Dolan Dull upon his retirement from the military. It has been a family-run business ever since, and the owners place a great deal of emphasis on staying true to their family values and Christian-influenced business ethics. The development of the new website is a big step into the future for the Dull Family, and a way for them to keep their high standards while reaching out to and connecting with a larger customer base.



In addition to a complete list of products, All Star Sports’ new website showcases the sports packages they provide. The most popular service offered is the new Design Studio page, through which customers can design their own uniforms. The website features easy to use tools for customizing a business shirt, sweatshirt, tank top, or any other sports wear. Customers choose from clip art, colors, designs, text, and various fonts and styles to add to their products. In addition to sports-related designs, such as common mascots, colors, and logos, All Star Sports has military, religious, and holiday-themed designs.



“We will continue to give our customers the same high quality service and products, but we also look forward to serving more customers,” says Brian Dull, Owner and CEO.



To see the new website, visit: AllStarSportsInfo.com.



About All Star Sports

For over 25 years, All Star Sports has been providing sporting goods, screen printing, embroidery, team outfitters, and more. Located in Woodbridge, Virginia, All Star Sports happily serves customers with team uniforms and equipment, as well as corporate and business apparel, and always strives to meet their customers’ expectations. For more information, please visit:



AllStarSportsInfo.com.