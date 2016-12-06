An SEO in Sydney Agency Says Consumers Are Struggling to Find Local Small Shops Online

Sydney, New South Wales -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2016 --Top 10 SEO in Sydney, a leading SEO agency has warned that local shops and businesses are missing out on revenue by ignoring the importance of local SEO. The online SEO and marketing company which is based in Australia but help clients all over the world improve their Google rankings has said consumers are struggling to find local shops online in their area, which means businesses are missing out on their custom.



The leading SEO in Sydney Agency is urging local business owners to look at their exposure online and to check to see if they can be found easily by potential local customers. According to a recent report many local consumers are unaware of local products and services available to them, forcing them to purchase from companies out of their area. Top 10 SEO in Sydney has said this is down to more consumers searching online and not being able to find what they need locally.



Senka from Top 10 SEO in Sydney said: "More than 3 billion people use the Internet with a large portion of them looking for local products and services. When someone cannot find a local company for the product or service they need they will then search for a national company."



The research found that local businesses did not understand the importance of the Internet with many of them not having a website while others not knowing how important it was to be found online.



Top 10 SEO in Sydney who help local businesses around the world to improve their Google Ranking and provide professional local SEO services has said it is important for a local small business to pretend they are the customer and to see if they can find their business online through a local search.



"An example of a local search would be New York Wedding Planning Services. If you are a wedding planning service in New York, and you cannot find yourself in Google, then you have a serious problem. By using local SEO services, you will be assured to be found locally," said Senka from Top 10 SEO in Sydney.



The example search can be changed to suit any business in any area, by using the example search a business can see if they can be found locally. If the business cannot be found that means potential customers cannot find the business, which means the loss of important revenue.



Top 10 SEO in Sydney has become a leading expert in local SEO services, and as such they help small businesses around the world to be found online locally.



