An SEO in Sydney Expert Explains the Importance of Choosing the Right Domain Name

Sydney, New South Wales -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/17/2017 --A leading SEO in Sydney company that has gained worldwide exposure for the results it achieves has today launched a campaign to make people aware of the importance of choosing the right domain name. Top 10 SEO in Sydney (https://top10insydney.com) who works with clients all over the world including the UK, The USA, Canada, and Australia has said that many small business owners make a serious mistake when purchasing their domain name.



Senka from Top 10 SEO in Sydney said one of the biggest mistakes a business makes when it comes to launching their business online is by choosing the wrong domain name. That is why the SEO in Sydney expert has listed tips that people should follow when choosing a new domain name for their business website.



1. Make A Domain Name Brandable: – Brand is important in any business. Many new business owners forget about brand and instead go for a domain name that they think people will search for. Senka explained, "It is important to choose a Domain name that is easy to remember and not something like cheap clothes for sale in New York USA."



2. Make It Easy To Pronounce: - When people find a great site, they like to tell other people about it, but if a domain name is hard to remember or hard to say then this lacks referrals. Through choosing a domain name that is easy to pronounce it means more visitors to the site.



3. Choose a .Com Domain Name: - A .com is one of the most recognized domain extensions around the world and easy to remember.



There are many other great points to look at when considering choosing a domain name, points which Senka from Top 10 SEO in Sydney would be more than happy to advise on. The Sydney-based company that offers a free website valuation has gained its worldwide reputation for helping drive more traffic to websites resulting in more sales.



