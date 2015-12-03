Tallinn, Estonia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2015 --APM Agentuur, an IT start-up based in Estonia, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. This campaign has a funding goal of $45,000, which is being raised in order to bring the company's innovative "APM Chat" advertising platform to the public. APM Chat is a new mobile App that is being billed as the smarter way to advertise because advertisers are guaranteed to only reach their target audience rather than wasting money on counter-productive spam advertising avenues. The team has even come up with a system that actually offers incentives to customers by paying them for viewing the ads. In fact, that is what the name APM stands for: "Advertising Pays Me". The team behind this idea was inspired to create this new platform when the founder noticed that the traditional marketing methods for his own company were not only costly and ineffective, but the spam ads were annoying his potential customers. The team states, "We are building this instrument to help local businesses promote goods and services fairly, support the high level of customers' loyalty, and encourage customers to cooperate with local businesses via advertising without being distracted and irritated by spam ads."



APM Chat is a far more effective way for businesses to reach their target audience, while those same customers will only see ads they truly want to see, when they want to see them. The way it works is rather simple: a user downloads the mobile App, sets up their profile, sets the criteria for the ads they want to see, then adds friends to their profile. Users can chat with their friends, and never have to worry about being bombarded with spam because they will only see ads when and where they choose to. Advertisers simply post an ad, set up the ad plan (duration, display, banner size, interactive functions, etc.), activate the ad campaign by paying the amount they choose to pay, then keep an eye on the campaign. All advertising campaigns can be terminated at any time by the advertiser, and any unspent funds reimbursed or allocated for a different campaign or transferred to a different clients. The money that advertisers pay is used to pay the users who want to view that ad, which makes APM Chat a win-win solution.



The APM Agentuur team has been hard at work with all of the essential details for APM Chat, and they are now ready to begin making it a reality which is why they have launched their Indiegogo campaign and hired the assistance of a crowdfunding specialist team. They plan to have the APM Chat App completed in various stages throughout 2016, and have already begun the initial stages. As an added bonus with this campaign the team is offering several perks. These perks which serve as funding incentives range in value from a "Welcome to Different Internet" perk that enables a supporter to follow the campaign and receive all of the updates, to various stickers, vouchers and advertising levels.



About APM Agentuur

APM Agentuur is an IT startup based in Tallin, Estonia. The team at APM consists of a group of young experienced professionals who aim to make advertising friendlier, more cost effective and efficient. They have created the APM Chat App advertising system that will connect customers and businesses, while rewarding customers for their loyalty.



