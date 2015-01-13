Apple Accepts First East African Movie to Be Sold on iTunes

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2015 --Taking its place in cinematic history, the film "Going Bongo" is announced as the first East African film to be sold on iTunes. Recently accepted by Apple, the film takes a hard yet approachable look at the plight of the healthcare system in Africa. The film is seen through the eyes of a Beverly Hills doctor seeking influence in the Los Angeles Medical Center where he works. While attending a gala arranged by his boss he inadvertently accepts a short-lived volunteer position at an under-staffed African hospital.



Shot in Tanzania and Los Angeles the ground-breaking film's lead actor is Ernest Napoleon, a former East Africa television personality and Bongo Flava artist who went by the name "MC Napo". Sharing the screen with Napoleon is up-and-coming Kenyan actress Nyokabi Gethaiga. It also stars Ashley Olds of "Teller" and "Harmony" and Italian actress Emanuela Galliusi from "The Goodbye Kiss" and "Placebo" and co-stars Gabriel Jarrett (Frost/Nixon).



Now touring America thanks to Anglohili, Inc. and My Biz Marketer the film makes its way across the country. Kicked off in Houston, Texas on December 20th at the Safari Club, the tour will make its way to Boston, Washington D.C. and Los Angeles. More dates are forthcoming. Plans for Europe and East Africa screening coming soon. Each event includes a screening of the film and a live performance by Nairobi-born music artist K-Nel introducing his sophomore album for the some US cities.



The film will also now premier in United Kingdom followed by a theatrical run in the summer. Powered by Angeles Media Group in the United Kingdom, Going Bongo will now be able to reach a major Diaspora Communities in the UK and beyond. A premier in Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Ghana and possibly in China is in works as well.



Anticipating continued buzz producers of Going Bongo are now in talks for a TV show based on the healthcare industry in Africa a spin of the movie. They welcome participation for relevant organizations, Investors, Sponsors for the Movie, the development TV series. The show will follow Doctors Without Borders working and living in various communities throughout the region.



