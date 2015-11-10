Arcato Laboratories Accepted to Present at 1776 Challenge Cup Event on November 11, 2015

Durham, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2015 --Arcato Laboratories, developer of OraWaxTM, a revolutionary new treatment for the discomfort caused by orthodontic braces, has been accepted to present at the 1776 Challenge Cup Local, being held November 11, 2015 at the American Underground @Main in Durham, North Carolina.



"In the United States alone, 4 million people wear braces and most of them agree that braces are painful," said Christopher Meldrum, President & CEO of Arcato Laboratories. "Arcato's solution is OraWax™, a patented time-release formulation combining wax, benzocaine, and special polymers," he added.



Each year, 1776, a global incubator and venture fund, hosts a worldwide tournament called the Challenge Cup. Together, with its Startup Federation partners and over 50 incubator hosts around the world, it discovers the most promising, highly scalable startups that are poised to solve the major challenges of our time.



Startups advance through three rounds: Local, Regional, and Global Finals. All of the regional winners and a host of wild cards will be invited to participate in the Challenge Cup Global Finals next June in Washington, D.C. There, they will compete for over $1 million in prizes, as well as spend time with the investors, customers, media and other key connections that can help them succeed on a global scale.



Arcato is currently raising $1 million in a Series B round of financing, to complete 510(k) FDA regulatory clearance for OraWax™, and launch the product in the United States.



Arcato Laboratories, a leader in the sustained release of anesthetics, is commercializing proprietary products to serve specialty oral healthcare practitioners, such as orthodontists and oral surgeons. Arcato's first product, a medical device named OraWax™, targets orthodontists and their patients as the first effective treatment for oral discomfort caused by orthodontic appliances (braces). For more information on investing, please visit our Investor Relations Page.



