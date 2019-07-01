Avril Lavigne Tickets on Sale for Keller Auditorium in Portland at Tickets-Online.com

Avril Lavigne Head Above Water Tour Tickets for Keller Auditorium in Portland on Sale at Tickets-Online.com.
Redding, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2019 --Avril Lavigne is hitting the road for a 15 date Head Above Water Tour. One of the most anticipated tour stops is Keller Auditorium in Portland, OR on September 15, 2019.
Avril Lavigne Head Above Water Tour Live in Portland, OR
Tickets-Online.com sells Avril Lavigne tickets at Keller Auditorium in Portland.
Avril Lavigne announced her Head Above Water Tour dates on June 25, 2019 as part of her Head Above Water Tour dates. Other Head Above Water Tour dates include Denver, Detroit and Chicago.
About Avril Lavigne
When Avril Lavigne was 15 she shared the stage with Shania Twain, a year later she signed a two album recording contract with Arista Records. In 2002, she released her debut studio album, Let Go. She went on to sell over 40 million albums worldwide. Since her debut album she has released five additional albums, including her newest release Head Above Water.
Avril Lavigne shared her excitement about her upcoming tour on her Facebook page. "Hey everyone! I'm so excited to be announcing the Head Above Water Tour. It's finally here."
Fans can find Avril Lavigne tickets at Keller Auditorium in Portland at Tickets-Online.com. Tickets can be purchased any time without a membership at Tickets-Online.com.
Avril Lavigne Head Above Water 2019 Tour Dates:
9.14.19 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
9.15.19 - Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
9.17.19 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater - Oakland
9.18.19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
9.21.19 - Denver, CO, MN @ Paramount Theatre
9.24.19 - Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
9.26.19 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
9.28.19 - Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
10.1.19 - New York, NY @ Pier 17 at South Street Seaport
10.3.19 - Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
10.5.19 - Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre
10.6.19 - Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
10.8.19 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
10.9.19 - Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor
10.11.19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Cite Center at Parx Casino
About Tickets-Online.com
Tickets-Online.com is a ticket resale marketplace with a Shopper Approved Customer Satisfaction Rating of 4.6/5.
Disclaimer
Tickets-Online.com is not associated with any artists, teams, venues, organizations, institutions, bands, or artists featured on her website in any way. Also, any names or titles used in this press release are solely for descriptive purposes and do not imply, indicate, or suggest any type of affiliation, partnership, or endorsement.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Tickets-Online.com
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: info@Tickets-Online.com.com
Website: Tickets-Online.com.com/Avril-Lavigne