B. Braun, Becton Dickinson Lead Europe Infusion Therapy Device Market Despite Falling Average Selling Prices

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2017 --According to a new series of reports on the Europe market for infusion therapy devices by iData Research (www.idataresearch.com), in this commoditized market, it is difficult for any one company to control the market completely. As a result, hospitals and large purchasing groups will make decisions based on the lowest price available. This is having a limiting effect on the Europe IV set market as it promotes pricing wars between competitors. However, as electronic medical records and smart pumps increase their penetration into the European market, the infusion pump market will be de-commoditized and the average selling price (ASP) is expected to be sustained for the next several years.



The growing use of alternate and home care devices is representing an increasingly larger portion of the total market at the expense of acute care usage. Prices tend to be higher for devices purchased by alternate care sites because there are no bulk buys or group purchasing organizations (GPOs) involved, as there are for hospitals and larger clinics. The number of patients in the alternate care setting is expected to increase more rapidly than the hospitalization rate. As the proportion of patients treated in the alternate and home care settings continues to grow, the overall erosion of ASP promoted by acute care will be counteracted; thus, the ASP of infusion therapy devices is likewise expected to stabilize resulting in a low but stable overall market growth.



"An overall decrease in ASP counteracts moderate growth in unit sales across all pump segments," explains Jeffrey Wong, Strategic Analyst Manager at iData Research. "The ASP is expected to maintain a downward trend despite of the incorporation of technological upgrades to pump systems, such as wireless compatibility and sophisticated drug libraries."



The standard functionality of an infusion pump has been commoditized and, consequently, the introduction of new technologies such as wireless connectivity is an attempt to promote product differentiation that will allow the maintenance of the ASP, but not promote an increase in ASP. Similarly, in the intravenous sets market, despite an enduring pressure to reduce the ASP, especially for non-dedicated primary sets, secondary and extensions sets, growth in unit sales will ensure that the market will see marginal growth over the next several years.



B. Braun is currently the leading competitor in the total European infusion therapy device market. The company's largest shares are in the IV set and infusion pump markets. B. Braun's top performing large volume pump is the Infusomat® Space. Becton Dickinson (CareFusion) is the second leading competitor in the total Europe infusion therapy device market. In the needleless connectors market, Becton Dickinson is the leading player since its acquisition of CareFusion. The company has a large product portfolio, commercializing positive, negative and neutral displacement devices. BD' top seller is its negative displacement device known as SmartSite®. Additional competitors in the European infusion therapy device market include Fresenius Kabi, Codan, Hospira, Baxter International, Vygon, ICU Medical, Smiths Medical, Cair LGL, Rays S.p.A and Benefis Srl among others.



For Further Information



More on the infusion therapy market in Europe can be found in a series of reports published by iData entitled the Europe Market Report Suite for Infusion Therapy Devices. The full report suite on the Europe market for infusion therapy devices includes infusion pumps, intravenous (IV) sets, needleless connectors (NLCs) and stopcocks. These four categories are further segmented based on specific distinguishing categories. The infusion pump market is segmented into categories based on the type of pump, such large volume, syringe, electronic ambulatory and disposable infusion pumps. The intravenous set market is segmented by tubing type, such as primary IV, secondary IV and IV extension sets.



The iData series on the market for infusion therapy devices covers the U.S., Australia, Japan, South Korea and 15 countries in Europe including Germany, France, the United Kingdom (U.K.), Italy, Spain, Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg), Scandinavia (Finland, Denmark, Sweden and Norway), Portugal, Austria and Switzerland. Reports provide a comprehensive analysis including units sold, procedure numbers, market value, forecasts, as well as detailed competitive market shares and analysis of major players' success strategies in each market and segment. To find out more about infusion therapy device market data or procedure data, register online or email us at info@idataresearch.net for a Europe Market Report Suite for Infusion Therapy Devices brochure and synopsis.



About iData Research

iData Research (www.idataresearch.com) is an international market research and consulting firm, dedicated to providing the best in business intelligence for the medical device industry. Our research empowers our clients by providing them with the necessary tools to achieve their goals and do it right the first time. iData covers research in: Vascular Access, Spinal Implants and VCF, Spinal MIS, Orthopedic Trauma, Large & Small Joints, Orthopedic Soft Tissue, Orthopedic Biomaterials, Orthopedic Soft Tissue Reinforcement and Regeneration, Wound Management, Dental Operatory Equipment, Dental Material, Dental Lasers, Dental Prosthetics, Dental CAD/CAM, Dental Bone Graft Substitutes, Ultrasound, X-Ray Imaging, Diagnostic Imaging, Oncology, Ophthalmics, Laparoscopy, Urology, Gynecology, Endoscopy, Interventional Cardiology, Cardiac Surgery, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Electrophysiology, Operating Room Equipment, Surgical Microscopes, Robotics and Surgical Navigation, Anesthesiology and more.



We have built a reputation and earned our clients' trust based on consistent and uniquely intelligent research that allows our customers to make confident decisions and impact their businesses. A combination of market expertise and over a decade of experience has resulted in a deep understanding of the medical device industry that has inspired innovation and propelled our clients to success.