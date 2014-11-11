Basement Remodeling Company in Northern Virginia Home Services Unlimited Warns Homeowners to Avoid Bad Contractors After Basement Flooding

Manassas, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/11/2014 --Heavy rains are a problem across the United States, and Northern Virginia is no exception. With the recent heavy rainfall, Home Services Unlimited, a Northern Virginia renovator, advises Northern Virginia homeowners to be vigilant in keeping their basements waterproof to avoid water damage not covered by their homeowners insurance.



According to Home Services Unlimited, flooded basements pose a number of dangers to homeowners, such as the growth of mold. When searching for basement finishing services in Northern, VA, homeowners should look for respected contractors who are honest about potential dangers and trouble spots. Experienced contractors will spot structural problems, like cracks in a foundation, that should be fixed before finishing a basement.



However, even more troubling to Home Services Unlimited are the fraudulent “home renovators” that follow a disaster. After heavy storms, many communities experience an influx in advertisements from contractors offering a range of services including wind-damaged roof repair to finishing basements after flooding. While some are legitimate businesses seeking to help homeowners, others are scam artists, and homeowners should use caution before hiring a contractor’s services. When looking to hire a basement finishing contractor in Northern, Virginia, residents should seek out local companies familiar with the region for best results. Local contractors have a strong track record in the community and can often provide examples of their work through pictures or written references from satisfied clients.



“Be aware of scams,” says a representative at Home Services Unlimited. “While you want to take care of basement flooding issues as soon as possible, don’t go with the first person you come across. Check your sources first.”



Home Services Unlimited is proud to offer a variety of post-storm solutions for homeowners throughout the Northern Virginia area, include basement finishing. For more information, please visit: HomeServicesUnltd.com.



About Home Services Unlimited, LLC

Home Services Unlimited has been offering home improvement and renovation services in the Northern Virginia area for over 30 years. They specialize in bathroom remodeling, basement finishing, and house painting in addition to other general contractor services. From basement finishing in Ashburn, VA to bathroom remodeling in Fairfax, VA, Home Services Unlimited provides contracting services for many renovation projects that yield a high ROI for consumers. Furthermore, Home Services Unlimited offers their services at affordable prices, including financing options, to meet their clients’ needs. Home Services Unlimited is bonded, licensed, and insured, in addition to being an EPA Certified Renovator and a member of the Better Business Bureau.