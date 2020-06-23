Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2020 --Seniors and Families with Children in Cleveland's Urban Core Need PPE As Oho Re-Opens



BASIC PPE NEEDED IN THE URBAN CORE

More than 500 supply kits pounds to be distributed at two locations

Who: Providence Baptist Church

When: Saturday June 27, 2020 (while supplies last)

Where: Parking Lot C Euclid & Providence Kinsman (please follow volunteer direction)

Location:

Life Development Center Formally Known As "The Manor"

24111 Rockwell Drive Euclid, OH 44117 And Providence Baptist Church 12712 Kinsman Rd, Cleveland, OH 44120



What: Physical distancing measures are relaxing all over the state of Ohio, all over the country- but the need to get protective gear and supplies to the urban core, especially the senior community remains. As the world re-opens this gap in supplies could potentially negatively impact the already stressed population of risk.



Providence Baptist Church is working with several community partners such as Cleveland Votes, Little Africa Grocery and Convoy of Hope to help close the gap not only with PPE supplies but safety and sanitation equipment as well. Additionally, there is a gap in supporting the community with mental stress and summer activity engagement. This event distribution will provide PPE, sanitation products, mental wellness tool kits, summer youth activities, books and so much more for over 500 people.



There is a registration for pick up required on EVENTBRITE DOT COM searching for "Providence COVID" or you can contact the church to register your intent at 216-991-5315