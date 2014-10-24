Bathroom Remodeling & Basement Renovation Among Most Popular Fall Renovations According to Certified Virginia Home Renovators Home Services Unlimited

Manassas, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2014 --Each year, homeowners across the country decide to renovate their homes. This year, Home Services Unlimited, certified home renovator company in northern Virginia, has released a list of the most common home renovations projects for the fall, including bathroom remodeling, basement renovation, and deck covering.



According to Home Services Unlimited, bathroom remodeling in northern Virginia has achieved great popularity because of a wide variety of styles, which can be used to change the atmosphere of the room.



Homeowners have reported that they also like renovating the basement because it gives them more space and increases the value of the home. The potential of the basement to become another room is another reason for this project’s growing appeal.



“Covering the deck or patio is an important renovation before the rain and freezing temperatures of winter can damage it,” says one Home Services Unlimited representative. “If water seeps into the cracks between the stone or brick of the patio, it can cause irreparable damage by the time spring arrives, due to continuous freezing and thawing.”



“Because outdoor construction and painting is made more difficult by snow and frozen ground in the winter, many homeowners end up doing last-minute outside renovations in the fall,” says the Home Services Unlimited representative.



Additionally, fall renovations are popular from a home safety perspective, especially due to upcoming cold weather, because renovations prepare homes for winter. While some remodels are typical, large-scale renovations, such as expanded master bathroom or deck constructions, others are less intensive but are crucial for cooler weather, such as roof repair, or even painting. By checking for and repairing damaged roofs and walls, as well as by implementing the popular renovations above, homeowners can be prepared for inclement winter weather.



Further information regarding home renovations can be found on Home Services Unlimited’s website: HomeServicesUnltd.com.



About Home Services Unlimited, LLC

Home Services Unlimited has been offering home improvement and renovation services in the Northern Virginia area for over 30 years. They specialize in bathroom remodeling, basement finishing, and house painting in addition to other general contractor services. From basement finishing in Ashburn, VA to bathroom remodeling in Fairfax, VA, Home Services Unlimited provides contracting services for many renovation projects that yield a high ROI for consumers. Furthermore, Home Services Unlimited offers their services at affordable prices, including financing options, to meet their clients’ needs. Home Services Unlimited is bonded, licensed, and insured, in addition to being an EPA Certified Renovator and a member of the Better Business Bureau.