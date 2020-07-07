BHCU and MBFS Donate $2,000 to Hunger Relief in Chester, PA

Ridley Park, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2020 --All too often, we forget that hunger is still a very real issue that exists in our own backyard. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more people are wondering where their next meal is coming from and struggling to provide food for their families. That is why BHCU — your Delaware County Credit Union — teamed up with Member Business Financial Services (MBFS) to give back to CityTeam Chester, a local organization fighting hunger in their community.



CityTeam is a nonprofit that has been serving communities since 1957 that are experiencing homelessness, poverty, hunger and addiction. Over the years, CityTeam has implemented its programs in five cities throughout the United States: San Jose, San Francisco, Oakland, Portland and Chester. Every year, CityTeam's programs help improve the lives of over 500,000 people. From hot meals to shelter, life transformation programs to clothing, hygiene items to career help, CityTeam is passionate about meeting the needs of those in their community.



"Hunger is a continuous issue in Delaware County and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have only increased the amount of people with food insecurity," said Ryan Conte, Head of Member Experience at BHCU. "As Delaware County's Credit Union, it starts with making a difference in the community we serve. Linking up with MBFS to support CityTeam Chester has been a rewarding experience."



BHCU made a $1,000 donation to CityTeam Chester on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, which MBFS matched, making the total donation $2,000. Although CityTeam Chester does a wide variety of amazing work in the community, the donation BHCU and MBFS made went specifically to their Food Services program. This donation aligns with BHCU's mission, which, since its founding in 1952, has been to help its community improve their standard of living and become financially independent. In addition to helping support the mission of CityTeam Chester, BHCU also founded the BHCU Kids Foundation in 2019 — a nonprofit that provides programs and support for Delaware County's most at-risk youth.



Conte went on to say that BHCU and the BHCU Kids Foundation will continue to look for opportunities to give back to Delco and appreciate the organizations in this community that are doing great things and often go unnoticed.



About BHCU

Founded in 1952 in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, BHCU, your Delaware County credit union, is a federally insured credit union that provides comprehensive banking services to its members. Originally established to serve employees of Boeing (formerly Vertol) and their family members, BHCU recently expanded to a community-based credit union, exclusively serving Delaware County, PA. Throughout our history, we have maintained an unwavering commitment to helping members save, offering excellent rates and dividends, fair fees and expert advice.