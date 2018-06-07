Bob Seger Tickets on Sale for Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, ID at Tickets-Online

Bob Seger’s Runaway Train Tour stop in Nampa is rescheduled for 2019. Tickets for Ford Idaho Center On Sale at Tickets-Online.
Redding, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2018 --Bob Seger, will bring his Runaway Train Tour to Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, ID on January 31, 2019.
Bob Seger tickets at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Bob Seger announced his rescheduled tour dates on May 21 for for his rescheduled North American Tour, Runaway Train. Other tour dates include Kansas City, Des Moines and St. Louis.
Bob Seger was recently interviewed by Rolling Stone about his previous cancelled tour and his upcoming tour. "My doctor said to me, 'Oh no, that's it, you're done with this tour. You're having surgery now," Seger said. "I'm feeling better all the time. They aren't letting me lift anything over five pounds. I can't do anything: no piano, no guitar, no nothing. But as soon as the pain stops, I'll be playing again."
Bob Seger released his first studio album, Ramblin' Gamblin' Man in 1969. In 1973 he put together the Silver Bullet Band. Since then they have released over 15 studio albums. His career was honored in 2004 when he was inducted into the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame.
Bob Seger tickets at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa
Bob Seger Runaway Train Tour Dates
November 24 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
November 27 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
November 30 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Arena
December 12 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Arena
December 14 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
December 20 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
December 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
January 19, 2019 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
January 29, 2019 – Billings, MT @ Rimrock Auto Arena
January 31, 2019 – Boise, ID @ Ford Center
February 15, 2019 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
February 17, 2019 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
February 23, 2019 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
