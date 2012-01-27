New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/27/2012 --phati’tude Literary Magazine, an award-winning, internationally-acclaimed quarterly magazine is available for sale on Amazon.com.



phati’tude Literary Magazine focuses on, but is not exclusively devoted to, the work of writers of African, Hispanic/Latino, Native American, Arab and Asian descent in an aim to provide a forum for quality works of diverse voices from around the globe.



In addition to this overarching goal to offer a platform for writers of all origins, each issue of phati’tude is published as an 8” x 10” perfect-bound collection of the best new poetry, prose, short stories, articles, and exclusive interviews along with literary criticism, book reviews and biographical profiles by established and emerging artists, a worthy addition to anyone’s collection of literary works.



“This literary magazine is not something written by and for the elite,” explains Gabrielle David, editor-in-chief of phati’tude. It's a down-to-earth vehicle for writers of poetry, fiction and non-fiction to express themselves and enter into a discussion with each other and audiences world-wide while addressing a given theme. Our plan is to create a self-sustaining magazine that will bring the work of contributors and the products of our advertisers to a large, wide-ranging readership. Right now, our goal is letting the general public know that phati’tude Literary Magazine is available to connoisseurs of literature as well as provide education professionals a teaching tool that consists of a rich source of material on current and extremely relevant cultural and literary issues.”



phati’tude Literary Magazine appeals to a general, literary-inclined audience, high school age and up, seeking to be better informed and inspired by the variety of cultural and literary perspectives they would not necessarily have access to. Issues sell at $18-$20 each. phati’tude also offers affordable subscription rates to libraries and other institutions through subscription services such as EBSCO, Basch Subscriptions, Inc., Wolper Subscription Services, Swetsand HARRASSOWITZ.



“We’ve published some amazing issues in the past year that cover such vast topics as Multiculturalism, LGBT literature, Ekphrastic poetry, African American literature, 1960s-based poetry and our latest Fall 2011 issue: “Bridging the Cultural Divide: Remembering September 11th,” overseen by associate editor, Jennifer-Crystal Johnson. “We’ve published poets and writers as diverse as emerging authors to award-winning poet laureates of international acclaim. We work very hard to go through the open call submissions to find interesting new writers who may not be afforded the same attention by other publications. This initiative is directly linked to the magazine’s mission to bring its readers new, interesting and divergent voices. phati’tude offers something for everyone.”



phati’tude Literary Magazine distinguishes itself as a multicultural publication that appeals to a general, literary-inclined audience that offers literary aficionados, as well as students, to develop an appreciation and understanding of all aspects of literature from writers of diverse cultural backgrounds. Just check out our Author/Artist Index, and previews of the issues we've already published, and you’ll quickly discover that phati'tude Literary Magazine is an invaluable resource that connects readers to today’s contemporary writers. Help support our efforts and purchase phati'tude Literary Magazine today on Amazon.com.



Established in 1997, phati’tude Literary Magazine is an award-winning, internationally-acclaimed quarterly magazine published by the Intercultural Alliance of Artists & Scholars, Inc. (IAAS), a New York-based nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides a forum for diverse literary works from around the globe.