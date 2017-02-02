Bossen Brings in San Francisco Premier Chai Brand David Rio

Hayward, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2017 --Bossen, a San Francisco Bay Area-based Asian fun eats supplier brand, proudly brings in products of David Rio – a premier local chai brand – to its beverage collections.



The new addition of David Rio aims to help restaurants, tea café and foodservice businesses expand their beverage menu, and create a nuanced and fun tea experience. Blending eastern tradition with western innovation and style, the creamy, superb-tasting David Rio chai products are perfect for bubble tea toppings such as tapioca pearls and crystal boba.



The David Rio products added to Bossen's storefront include their signature Tiger Spice Chai®, Elephant VanillaTM and Orca SpiceTM Sugar-Free from their Endangered Species Line of powdered chai products, as well as batch-brewed Cub Chai Original 1:1 and Cub Chai Super Concentrate 1:5 from their liquid line. All David Rio products are easy to prepare, free of gluten, hydrogenated oils and trans fats, are non-GMO, versatile and can be used in baking and other delicacies. The company sources superior ingredients from around the world and continually strives to improve and develop new products and processes.



For more information, visit David Rio collection on BossenStore.com.



About Bossen

Bossen, a brand under Leadway International, Inc. since 2012, offers virtually every essential for Asian specialty dessert businesses from bubble tea beverage and toppings, Taiwanese snow ice to commercial equipment, and custom printed disposables. Its Boba Academy session has consulted more than 100 food business entrepreneurs to start up a tea business. To learn why tea business owners choose Bossen as their top supplier, visit BossenStore.com, or join Facebook.com/BossenStore and Twitter.com/BossenStore.



About Leadway International, Inc.

Leadway International, Inc., the Bay Area-based food and beverage supplier, has served more than 1,000 food business across the United States. The company provides a variety of distribution and sales opportunities, which include wholesale, franchise, private-labeling, food distributor and export. To learn more about the company, visit GoLeadway.com.



About David Rio

Based in San Francisco, CA, David Rio crafts its premium chai and tea products, combining Eastern traditions with Western innovation and style. David Rio has continued to create innovative flavors to expand what is known today as the "Endangered Species Line" of premium chai products, each named after endangered, at-risk, or vulnerable animals. With this deep commitment to animal welfare, David Rio donates annually to the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW)'s elephant and tiger programs. Today, David Rio's premium chai and tea products are available in cafés, restaurants, and specialty retail stores in over 50 countries around the globe. In spring 2015, David Rio opened its doors to Chai Bar by David Rio, where consumers locally and from around the world can visit and enjoy David Rio products. To learn more about the premier chai brand, visit DavidRio.com.



