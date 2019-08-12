Bring Me the Horizon Tickets on Sale for Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland in Kansas City at Tickets-Online.com

Bring Me The Horizon North American Tour Tickets for Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland in Kansas City on Sale at Tickets-Online.com.
Redding, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/12/2019 --Bring Me The Horizon is hitting the road for a 12 date North American Tour. One of the most anticipated tour stops is Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland in Kansas City, MO on October 22, 2019.
Bring Me The Horizon North American Tour Live in Kansas City, MO
Bring Me The Horizon announced their North American Tour dates on August 9, 2019 as part of their North American Tour. Other Tour dates include Seattle, Oklahoma City and Miami.
About Bring Me The Horizon
Bring Me The Horizon formed in Sheffield, England in 2004. Two years later they released their debut studio album, Count Your Blessings. Since then they have released five additional studio albums. Throughout their career, they have won Kerrang! Awards for Best Album, Best Video and Best Brittish Band.
Bring Me The Horizon shared their excitement about their upcoming tour on their Facebook page. They posted that Sleeping With Sirens and Poppy will be hitting the road with them.
Bring Me the Horizon 2019 Tour Dates:
10/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
10/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
10/14 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center
10/16 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
10/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Las Rageous Festival
10/19 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
10/21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
10/22 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
10/25 – San Antonio, TX @ Sunken Garden Theater
10/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Festival
10/28 – Tampa, FL @ The Cuban Club
10/29 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
