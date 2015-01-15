Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2015 --November's ASEAN summit in Myanmar shone the spotlight on the country's political reform drive, which we believe has lost considerable momentum over recent months. In particular, the government has not shown the willingness to make substantive amendments to the constitution, suggesting that opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi will not be allowed to run for president in 2015's general elections. Furthermore, it looks increasingly likely that the military (Tatmadaw) will retain its automatic 25% share of seats in parliament. Combined with efforts from the ruling USDP to adopt a proportional voting system rather than the first-past-the-post system that has been used in the past, it is likely that the USDP and Tatmadaw will maintain a considerable preference beyond the upcoming elections. At the same time, we also note rising risks that general elections may be postponed, as the government has tied the elections to a nationwide ceasefire which is looking more tenuous by the day.



Chinese assistance for Cambodia's economic development has ramped up considerably over recent years, and we believe that this is a trend that is set to continue. During Hun Sen's visit to China earlier in 2014, the Prime Minister secured an agreement that will see China provide USD500mn in grants and loans per annum to assist Cambodia in developing its woefully lacking infrastructure. Domestically, however, Cambodia continues to face significant political challenges despite the fact that the opposition has rejoined parliament. In particular, a group of Cambodians has lodged a complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC) against a group of politicians, security chiefs, and business tycoons. The complaint alleges that Cambodia's ruling elite has systematically seized land from its rightful owners, and that in many cases this land has been sold to multinational firms. Given the strong vested interests associated with Hun Sen's regime, we believe that the probable inaction on the part of...



