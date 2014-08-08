Cash on Apps' Early Success Delivers New Opportunity for Investors to Redefine the Mobile Market

Chennai, Tamil Nadu -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2014 --Dot Com Infoway's groundbreaking Android app, Cash On Apps, which is available on the Google Play store, has taken the mobile market by storm since its release on 2 June, 2014. In just over 2 months, Cash On Apps has attracted 100 thousand users and 500 thousand downloads, and users have already received over 20 Million credits for mobile recharges. Giving users a fun and convenient way to earn free mobile minutes, Cash On Apps offers instant appeal to mobile users everywhere.



“We have seen tremendous interest in this app early on,” said C.R. Venkatesh, Dot Com Infoway's CEO. “Its success has far outpaced our initial expectations, and we are now getting offers from angel investors who want to be part of this story." The mobile market has grown exponentially in south Asia, representing a US $33 billion marketplace just within India, growing twenty-fold in the past 10 years. According to the Telephone Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), out of 898 million total telecom subscribers as of 31 March 2013, 867.8 million, or about 96%, are wireless subscribers, and that percentage is growing – making the mobile market one of particular interest to investors worldwide.



Successful companies often are founded at the convergence of very special circumstances. The development of the personal computer of course, gave rise to incredible entrepreneurial opportunities, and today, circumstances in the Indian mobile market are creating a similar convergence and opportunity. “Offering powerful money-saving incentives such as that available through Cash On Apps obviously resonates with those millions of mobile subscribers,” added Venkatesh. “This is precisely the right time in the history of telecom to make this app available, and there is an opportunity here for investors to take advantage of the positive trends in this industry.”



The response received so far has led Dot Com Infoway to plan for a rapid expansion to meet user demand. New features will include web-based offers as well as mobile offers, which would allow users to visit the website, perform simple tasks like surveys or reviews, and earn more mobile credits. Additional expansion will allow users to redeem their rewards in other ways as well, including gift cards.



The success seen throughout India already serves as a powerful proof of concept, and the company plans to expand into other countries, and also to release a version for iOS.



Dot Com Infoway (DCI) is a CMMI Level 3 multinational information technology company and a leader in custom software development and mobile application development with offices in India, the United States and Germany. An ISO 9001:2000 certified multi-disciplined professional IT service company, DCI is a Microsoft Gold Partner, Google AdWords Certified Partner, Bing Ads Accredited Professional, and a member of the prestigious NASSCOM and STPI.



