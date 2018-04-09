Celina Tent Hosts Guests from USDA, SBA on "Back to Our Roots" RV Tour

Celina, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2018 --Celina welcomed visitors from Washington on Wednesday, April 4th as the head of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Small Business Administration (SBA) stopped to tour their manufacturing campus. Concerns of local owners and industry leaders were the main focus of the RV tour, which travelled through Michigan, Ohio, and Kentucky.



"As an American owned, privately held small business supporting the US warfighter, we were very proud to showcase our facility, products and amazing employees," said Janice Grieshop, Vice President of Celina.



Secretary Sonny Perdue, the head of the USDA, is using the "Back to Our Roots" RV Tour to get a first-hand account of the needs and concerns of small town businesses. His visit to Celina highlights high-tech manufacturing employment options in rural communities.



"Our business is farms and businesses [that are] out in the country. And if we're going to serve them well, we need to get out and talk to people. That's what people expect of their government … [That's why we've come to the districts of Congressman Davidson and Congressman Latta - we're right here in his district today - to meet with them and hear from their constituents about how their government can serve them better."



The head of the SBA, Administrator Linda McMahon, also toured the facility and new Distribution Center. Celina has utilized 504 Loans from the SBA to kick off work on the 100,000 square foot storage and shipping space, a prime example of the purpose behind the SBA loan program.



"It's great to come out and visit and actually seen the businesses operate. Because how can you really advocate on behalf of businesses if you're talking about regulation, if you're talking about tax impacts on them, if you're talking about work force issues and you haven't actually seen what they do and have that real kind of - not only empathy - but first-hand knowledge?



I'm really happy that SBA had a part in [the new Distribution Center] with two loans totaling about 1.6 million dollars and so we were able to be helpful in some of their launch products."



The tour of Celina's campus involved a trip through the engineering department, displaying many upcoming projects; the main production floor that houses all welders, sewing machines, and production equipment; and the Distribution Center, where finished product and hardware is stored, kitting, and shipped.



About Celina

Celina, a Division of Celina Tent, is a fabric shelter manufacturer located in Celina, Ohio. Situated in a rural community, it maintains a global presence with additional operations in China, the Philippines, and the UK. The main facility in Celina focuses on the manufacture and distribution of tactical shelters, humanitarian tents, CBRNE and Collective Protection Shelters to support the US Department of Defense.



PR Contact: Jill Roy, Director of Sales and Marketing

Tel: 866-438-8368

Email: Sales@CelinaTent.com