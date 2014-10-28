Certified Virginia Home Remodelers, Home Services Unlimited Provides Advice on Sustainable House Painting Practices

Manassas, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2014 --Sustainable building and renovation practices are taking over the construction world. As environmental studies continue to show a need for taking care of the planet and its resources, many renovation companies are taking this information to heart. Home Services Unlimited, certified home renovator in northern Virginia, offers sustainable house painting.



Home Services Unlimited offers the following advice and input:



- Paint for long-term effect. Homeowners should only have to paint their home once every few years for it to withstand weather and pests. Cleaning the outside of the house and prepping the wall beforehand provides a stronger and more permanent coat, according to Home Services Unlimited.



- Buy sustainable paint. According to one Home Services Unlimited representative, many modern paints are manufactured in sustainable ways. “They make recycled paint, insulating paint, and even paint with environmentally-friendly additives,” says the representative. “The paint will last much longer and is a higher quality and cheaper option for homeowners.” A little extra spent on paint makes a huge difference for the environment.



- Work with a professional home renovator. A certified and professional home renovator will have experience in painting, and will be able to recommend not just the best paint for the project, but also the most sustainable paint, and have a good estimate on how much paint will be needed. “Many homeowners overestimate on paint, or underestimate the first time and then purchase too much paint later,” says the representative. “Or, worse yet, they purchase the wrong paint and realize it too late. Regardless, a home renovator company that’s been doing this for more years knows what kind of paint and how much to get up front to complete the work yet leave just a little paint left over for touchups.”



More information regarding the sustainable house painting trend can be found on the website for Home Services Unlimited: HomeServicesUnltd.com.



About Home Services Unlimited, LLC

Home Services Unlimited has been offering home improvement and renovation services in the Northern Virginia area for over 30 years. They specialize in bathroom remodeling, basement finishing, and house painting in addition to other general contractor services. From basement finishing in Ashburn, VA to bathroom remodeling in Fairfax, VA, Home Services Unlimited provides contracting services for many renovation projects that yield a high ROI for consumers. Furthermore, Home Services Unlimited offers their services at affordable prices, including financing options, to meet their clients’ needs. Home Services Unlimited is bonded, licensed, and insured, in addition to being an EPA Certified Renovator and a member of the Better Business Bureau.