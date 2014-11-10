Certified Virginia Home Renovation Company, Home Services Unlimited: Home Improvement Spending Is on the Rise

Manassas, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2014 --Citing recent increases in home improvement spending, a number of news articles are reporting a growing housing market. The U.S. Census Bureau recently reported remodeling projects cost homeowners $130 billion in 2013. Considering the growth in the market this year, the numbers coming out in 2015 are likely to be much higher, according to Home Services Unlimited, a certified Virginia home renovation company.



As 2014 comes to a close, the growth trajectory has remained positive coming out of the recession, but continues to recover slowly. A spokesperson with Home Services Unlimited agrees with the information released by The Joint Center for Housing Studies at Harvard University that it is unlikely the market will see much growth in renovation or building sales toward year end, but the likelihood of a strong start in 2015 is great.



“We look forward to ending a year that has seen strong growth with an expected moderate increase in smaller home improvement projects of about 6% before 2015 arrives,” says the Home Services Unlimited spokesperson.



As part of their home improvement services, Home Services Unlimited offers bathroom remodeling in Alexandria, VA and surrounding areas. The company hopes to see these services and others as part of the increase in smaller home improvement projects that will stay strong in the market through the next year.



In 2015, experts expect to see more growth in larger ticket renovations. Some analysts are predicting a slower year after the first quarter of 2015. LIRA (Leading Indicator of Remodeling Activity) expects growth to remain positive, though the rate of growth will likely decrease to 3.1% in the second quarter of 2015. Home Service Unlimited remains optimistic. The company is taking the slow but continued decrease in unemployment numbers as a good sign for the building and home improvement outlook.



Home Services Unlimited can offer more information on how housing improvements are expected to change in the near future and advice to anyone looking to start a home improvement project in the Northern Virginia area: HomeServicesUnltd.com



About Home Services Unlimited, LLC

Home Services Unlimited has been offering home improvement and renovation services in the Northern Virginia area for over 30 years. They specialize in bathroom remodeling, basement finishing, and house painting in addition to other general contractor services. From basement finishing in Ashburn, VA to bathroom remodeling in Fairfax, VA, Home Services Unlimited provides contracting services for many renovation projects that yield a high ROI for consumers. Furthermore, Home Services Unlimited offers their services at affordable prices, including financing options, to meet their clients’ needs. Home Services Unlimited is bonded, licensed, and insured, in addition to being an EPA Certified Renovator and a member of the Better Business Bureau.