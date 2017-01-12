ChemCeed Adds Bio-Based Plasticizer BioCeed 100 to Product Line

Chippewa Falls, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2017 --ChemCeed is pleased to introduce the addition of BioCeed 100 to its product line. BioCeed 100 Plasticizer is a naturally-based, non-phthalate plasticizer intended for use in flexible PVC applications. BioCeed 100's vegetable oil feedstock makes it a more sustainable choice when replacing traditional phthalate plasticizers.



BioCeed 100 can be used as a drop-in replacement for general purpose phthalate plasticizers or it can be used in combination with other plasticizers as a blend. ChemCeed also offers a blend version of the product, BioCeed 40, which is designed for use in cold weather temperatures to prevent freezing during storage or transport. Both BioCeed 100 and BioCeed 40 can be purchased in bulk tankwagons or in packages of 55 gallon drums or totes.



For more information or product specifications, visit the product information page on our website: BioCeed 100 Sales Specifications



About ChemCeed LLC

ChemCeed LLC is a woman-owned, minority-owned chemical and raw material supply company headquartered in Chippewa Falls, WI with a worldwide distribution network. ChemCeed offers a reliable supply of quality chemicals from stocking points throughout the country, and focuses on building strong relationships with its customers through excellent personal customer service and uniquely tailored solutions that ensure customer satisfaction.