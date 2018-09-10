Cher Tickets on Sale for Enterprise Center in St. Louis at Tickets-Online

Cher "Here We Go Again" Tour Tickets for Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Sale at Tickets-Online.
Redding, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2018 --Cher is hitting the road for her ABBA inspired tour. This comes after her summer box office hit, Mama Mia! Here We Go Again. Fans can expect to hear ABBA covers such as Dancing Queen and SOS. One of the most anticipated tour stops is at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on May 10, 2019.
Cher Here We Go Again Tour Live in St. Louis, MO
Tickets-Online sells Cher tickets at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
Cher announced her Here We Go Again Tour dates on July 3, 2018 as part of a 30 date tour. Other Here We Go Again tour dates include Pittsburgh, Detroit and Boston.
About Cher
Cher, otherwise known as the Queen of Pop has adopted a variety of music styles over her six-decade long career. In 1965 she released her debut studio album, All I Really Want To Do. Since then she has released 25 additional solo albums. Throughout her career she has made a very sucessful crossover career in front of the camera. She is a Tony Award away from achieving the hardest award combination in showbiz. The EGOT status, which includes Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards. She has won three Golden Globes, an Oscar Award, a Grammy Award and an Academy Award for Best Actress in Moonstruck.
Cher is set to release her newest studio album in September titled Here We Go Again. The album contains the smash ABBA hit Dancing Queen.
Fans can find Cher tickets at Enterprise Center in St. Louis at Tickets-Online. Tickets can be purchased any time without a membership at Tickets-Online.
Cher 2019 Tour Dates:
01/17 – Ft. Myers, FL @ Germain Arena
01/19 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
01/21 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
01/23 – Jacksonville, FL @ Veterans Memorial Arena
01/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
01/27 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
01/29 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
01/31 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
02/02 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
02/04 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
02/06 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
02/08 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
02/10 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
02/12 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
02/14 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
04/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
04/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
04/22 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
04/24 – Ottawa, ON @ Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre
04/26 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
04/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
04/30 – Springfield, MA @ MassMutual Center
05/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
05/03 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
05/08 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
05/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
05/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
05/14 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
05/16 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
05/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
About Tickets-Online
Tickets-Online is a ticket resale marketplace with a Shopper Approved Customer Review Rating of 4.6/5.
Disclaimer
Tickets-Online is not associated with any artists, teams, venues, organizations, institutions, bands, or artists featured on their website in any way. Also, any names or titles used in this press release are solely for descriptive purposes and do not imply, indicate, or suggest any type of affiliation, partnership, or endorsement.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Tickets-Online
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: info@Tickets-Online
Website: Tickets-Online/Cher