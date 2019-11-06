Cher Tickets on Sale for Sprint Center in Kansas City at TicketSmarter.com

Cher Extends her "Here We Go Again" Tour. Tickets Available for Sprint Center in Kansas City on Sale at TicketSmarter.
Overland Park, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2019 --Cher continues her ABBA inspired tour. This tour is in support of her 2018 box office hit, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. Fans can expect to hear ABBA covers such as Dancing Queen and SOS. One of the most anticipated tour stops is at Sprint Center in Kansas City, MO on April 18, 2020.
Cher - Here We Go Again Tour Live in Kansas City, MO
Cher announced her Here We Go Again Tour dates on November 4, 2019 as part of a 26 date tour. Other Here We Go Again tour dates include Des Moines, Lincoln and Wichita.
About Cher
Cher, otherwise known as the Queen of Pop has adopted a variety of music styles over her six-decade-long career. In 1965 she released her debut studio album, All I Really Want To Do. Since then she has released 25 additional solo albums. Throughout her career, she has made a very successful crossover career in front of the camera. She is a Tony Award away from achieving the hardest award combination in showbiz. The EGOT status, which includes Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards. She has won three Golden Globes, an Oscar Award, a Grammy Award and an Academy Award for Best Actress in Moonstruck.
Cher is set to perform on the season finale of Dancing With the Stars on November 25th. She recently released a new perfume called Cher. "I made it for people who love perfume, want to smell good who feel that it's part of who they are," she said in a statement.
Cher 2020 Tour Dates:
March 6 — El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center
March 8 — Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena
March 10 — Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center
March 12 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
March 14 — Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
March 16 — Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
March 18 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at BJCC
March 20 — Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
March 22 — Pensacola, FL @ Pensacola Bay Center
March 24 — Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
March 26 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
April 7 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
April 9 — Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
April 11 — Fargo, ND @ Fargodome
April 13 — Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
April 16 — Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
April 18 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
April 20 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
April 22 — Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
April 24 — Casper, WY @ Casper Events Center
April 26 — Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena
April 28 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
April 30 — Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
May 2 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
May 4 — Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena
May 6 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
