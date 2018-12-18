Chicago Water Pros Brings in Advanced Water Softener System in Aurora and Frankfort, Illinois

Warrenville, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2018 --Safety is a crucial factor when it comes to drinking water. Untreated water may contain impurities that can cause a potential health hazard. A water softener is an essential consideration in any home that is concerned about the quality and type of water used. It is necessary today with global warming and the depletion of the ozone layer which bring on a host of health problems.



Hard water is believed to affect certain individuals by bringing on eczema and other skin problems. To prevent these complications, it is necessary to have a water softener installed in the home.



Chicago Water Pros is a reputable resource for water softener system in Aurora and Frankfort, Illinois. The systems available to them come in two types for the domestic environment: metered and time clock. The threats that one might encounter when making use of a salt based water softener is not genuinely outstanding.



People with high cholesterol levels do not need the additional salt in their diet regime. Using a water softener system keeps the level of the salt to the minimum by removing calcium, magnesium, and certain other metal cations.



Apart from drinking purpose, water softener system has other benefits as well. When water is hard, it can clog pipes and soap will dissolve in it less efficiently. Water softening can prevent these adverse effects.



Hard water causes a higher risk of limescale deposits in household water systems. Due to this limescale build-up, pipes are blocked, and the efficiency of hot boilers and tanks is reduced. This further increases the cost of domestic water heating by about 15-20%. Using a water softener system can eliminate these issues.



For more information on well water treatment in Naperville and Barrington, Illinois, visit https://www.chicagowaterpros.com/well-water-treatment.



About Chicago Water Pros

Chicago Water Pros is a family owned company that has been serving the Chicagoland area for close to 20 years. Their philosophy has always been to educate their customers on water quality and treatment options, first and foremost, then provide the most courteous and timely service in the industry!