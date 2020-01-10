Chicago Water Pros Brings in Quality Water Softener System in Frankfort and Barrington, Illinois

Warrenville, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2020 --Living in a home with hard water can be a terrible problem for many. Not only does it cause hair loss, but it also helps create a layer of scales over the surfaces of bathrooms by reacting with soap, consequentially forming soap scum. When the groundwater flows through the pipe, it leaves stains and builds up that damages the pipes, appliances, and fixtures.



When water falls as rain, it's pure and void of minerals or soft water. As it flows through the ground, it collects minerals like calcium and magnesium along the way. With a large number of minerals dissolved into the water, it is known as hard water, which is not only harmful to health, but it also causes damage to the home.



Using a process called ion-exchange with the help of a water softener system will help remove the minerals. Mineral ions that are accountable for the hardness and cause damage to the home are trapped by resin within the system and exchanged for sodium and potassium ions.



Chicago Water Pros is a family-owned and operated company that has been serving the Chicago land area for more than 20 years. The experienced and certified technicians and installers are fully trained to install advanced water softener systems in Frankfort and Barrington, Illinois, that is right for their clients.



While water softener systems are primarily used to remove mineral ions, they do not remove contaminants such as bacteria or heavy metals like lead, mercury, or even iron. For more improved results, a water filtration system might be a better choice. It helps enhance the taste of the water.



With global warming and the depletion of the ozone layer, it becomes necessary for most of the homeowners in the USA to have a water softener system installed at home as it helps prevent a host of health problems.



For more details on well water treatment in Barrington and Wheaton, Illinois, visit https://www.chicagowaterpros.com/well-water-treatment/.



About Chicago Water Pros

Chicago Water Pros is a family owned company that has been serving the Chicagoland area for close to 20 years. Their philosophy has always been to educate their customers on water quality and treatment options, first and foremost, then provide the most courteous and timely service in the industry!