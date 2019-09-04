Chicago Water Pros Helps Remove Hard Water Problems with Water Softener System in Frankfort and Chicago, Illinois

Warrenville, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2019 --With the emphasis on the quality and type of water, Chicago Water Pros is proud to bring in modern water softener system in Frankfort and Chicago, Illinois which is quite a necessity because of the increasing health problems caused by global warming and the depletion of the ozone layer.



The impact caused by hard water on specific individuals can be extremely severe at times. Due to this, many patients can develop eczema and other skin ailments. The concern can be better alleviated with the help of a water softener system installed in the home.



Chicago Water Pros offers quality water softener systems, which would last at least ten years. The reason for the surge in popularity of these systems is the low maintenance cost. Salt is required to be added to the water softener as often as it is regenerated depending on the type of system used and the number of users. The salt level is checked by the expert regularly every month to be refilled.



As a family-owned and operated company, Chicago Water Pros has been providing services trusted for decades by the community. They bring their experience and expertise in the field of water treatment to ensure the best servicing with additional warranties.



Lately, as the demand for such system doubles, Chicago Water Pros introduces a brand new water softener which uses a resin plated ceramic that will change the minerals in the water to stick.



Installing a water softener in the home reduces the carbon footprint, as the system reduces greenhouse gasses. Having a system in the house means less stress on the home water heater, saving a great deal on energy bills.



The professionals at Chicago Water Pros offer the solution by installing the system in a minimal amount of time, ensuring that the hard water issues are removed.



About Chicago Water Pros

Chicago Water Pros is a family owned company that has been serving the Chicago land area for close to 20 years. Their philosophy has always been to educate their customers on water quality and treatment options, first and foremost, then provide the most courteous and timely service in the industry!