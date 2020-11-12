Chicago Water Pros Introduces Whole House Water Filter in Barrington and Wheaton, Illinois

Warrenville, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2020 --Water is one of the essential resources that help sustain life on Earth. Unfortunately, like any other natural resource, water is being positively affected by global warming. The impact is so severe that the life force can be at stake if it continues like this. Due to the massive amount of pollution coming from different sectors, such as industries that throw their material wastes in rivers, it is not safe to drink.



To mitigate risks of water-borne diseases and other issues, it's wise to use whole house water filters in the kitchen and bathroom taps. Chicago Water Pros has introduced this advanced whole house water filter in Barrington and Wheaton, Illinois, whereby bathing and drinking water can be purified and cleansed.



This system plays a vital role in life by promoting good health and well-being. While consumption of polluted and unclean water can cause health hazards, a whole house water filter reduces the water of hard minerals and filters out bad tastes and odors.



According to some researchers, more than 2,100 pollutants in drinking, including lead, chlorine, and other chemicals, can get into the stream supply. To improve the removal of these chemicals and organic matters, the new system features two separate media beds, which allow for more carbon contact.



With the whole house filtration system, clean and pure water emerges from every water source in the house. Chlorine and other chemicals are removed as soon as they enter the residential plumbing unit and are no longer released into the air.



People with asthma and allergies primarily benefit from these systems as they greatly enhance and promote healthfulness by providing cleaner air to breathe in the house. It also ensures the mitigation of carcinogenic effects caused by drinking and inhaling chlorine and other dangerous chemicals.



For more information on well water filtration system in Barrington and Chicago, Illinois, visit https://www.chicagowaterpros.com/well-water-treatment/.



About Chicago Water Pros

Chicago Water Pros is a family-owned company serving the Chicagoland area for close to 20 years. Their philosophy has always been to educate their customers on water quality and treatment options, first and foremost, then provide the most courteous and timely service in the industry!