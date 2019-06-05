Chicago Water Pros Launches Quality Whole House Water Filter in Barrington and Chicago, Illinois

Warrenville, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2019 --The increasing rise of mercury is a significant threat to life in recent times. It does not only hamper the climate but also affects some of the natural resources. While water is an essential element on Earth, the massive amount of pollution coming from different sectors is largely contaminating water, making it unsafe to drink.



This is why it is imperative for individuals and their family to use whole water filters in the kitchen and bathrooms taps to make sure that the drinking water is purified and cleaned.



Chicago Water Pros brings in advanced whole house water filter in Barrington and Chicago, Illinois which is typically used to rid water of hardness minerals such as calcium and magnesium and the filter out its offensive tastes and odors. This unique system keeps the two medial beds separate, allowing for more carbon contact, which significantly improves the removal of chlorine, chloramines, and organic matter.



With this whole house filtration system, one can get an adequate supply of clean filtered water from every water source in the house. The systems make sure that the elements like chlorine and other chemicals such as Radium, Barium, and Chloramine are removed from the reservoir and no longer released into the air. The system is primarily aimed for promoting good health while supplying clean stream, which is necessary for the well-being of the health. The polluted and the unclean water can make one feel ill, and one can obtain some waterborne diseases like cholera.



According to some researches, there are more than 2,100 pollutants in the drinking water, and these include lead, chlorine, and other chemicals that can get into the stream supply, making it unsafe for drinking. Chicago Water Pros brings a whole house water filter that can enhance the overall healthfulness of drinking water and can alleviate the effects of asthma and allergies by providing cleaner air to breathe in the house.



About Chicago Water Pros

Chicago Water Pros is a family owned company that has been serving the Chicagoland area for close to 20 years. Their philosophy has always been to educate their customers on water quality and treatment options, first and foremost, then provide the most courteous and timely service in the industry!