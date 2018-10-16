Chicago Water Pros Offers Water Filtration System in Elgin and Frankfort, Illinois

Warrenville, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2018 --A whole house water filtration system protects one just as well as other systems that one probably has in the home already and is not probably aware of. In every household, there is an electric circuit box, where electricity is routed from to all the sockets, cookers and lights in the house. If for instance there is a computer(s) or a fax machine, then there should be a UPS (uninterruptible power supply) plugged in between the devices and the power socket on the household wall. At the fridge, it's likely that there is a power guard or surge protector too.



The point is that a relatively large number of people are willing to invest vast amounts of money to protect electrical devices that they buy with the 'all mighty' dollar, yet not as many would be ready to install a whole house water filtration system to protect themselves from pathogenic bacteria. The fact is that the water that flows through the faucets may appear to be clear, but that does not necessarily mean that it is safe to drink.



Water from the faucets may appear clear most of the time, but they may also contain microscopic bacteria or harmful chemicals such as excessive chlorine, iron, heavy metals or even chloramines. A water filtration system is capable of removing 95% of the contaminants in the water, including all those harmful chemicals.



Chicago Water Pros is one such establishment that provides a range of water filtration systems in Elgin and Frankfort, Illinois. These systems are a cost-effective way to improve water quality without using electricity or wasting water. They can also be used to target specific water issues such as high sediment, fluoride, or chlorine taste.



About Chicago Water Pros

Chicago Water Pros is a family owned company that has been serving the Chicagoland area for close to 20 years. Their philosophy has always been to educate their customers on water quality and treatment options, first and foremost, then provide the most courteous and timely service in the industry!