Chris Brown Tickets on Sale for Starplex Pavilion in Dallas, TX at Tickets-Online

Chris Brown’s Heartbreak on a Full Moon Tour Tickets for Starplex Pavilion in Dallas On Sale at Tickets-Online.
Redding, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2018 --Chris Brown, will bring his Heartbreak on a Full Moon Tour to Starplex Pavilion in Dallas, TX on July 1.
Tickets-Online sells Chris Brown tickets at Starplex Pavilion in Dallas.
Chris Brown announced tour dates on March 27 for their Heartbreak on a Full Moon North American Tour. Other Heartbreak on a Full Moon Tour dates include Houston, Atlanta and Nashville.
Chris Brown shared his excitement about his upcoming Heartbreak on a Full Moon Tour on Facebook. He said, "TOUR!!! Excited to be heading out on the road for the Heartbreak On A Full Moon Tour with HER Music, 6LACK, and Richthekid."
In 2004, Chris Brown signed with Jive Records and released his self-titled debut studio album the following year. That album quickly shot up the charts. It ended up being certified double Platinum and sold over three million copies worldwide.
Fans can find Chris Brown tickets at Starplex Pavilion in Dallas at Tickets-Online. Tickets can be purchased any time without a membership and without a presale code at Tickets-Online.
Chris Brown – Heartbreak on a Full Moon Tour
6/19 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
6/21 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
6/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
6/28 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
6/29 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
7/1 – Dallas, TX – Starplex Pavilion
7/3 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
7/5 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
7/6 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
7/7 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
7/9 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
7/10 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
7/12 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
7/13 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
7/15 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
7/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
7/18 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
7/19 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
7/21 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
7/22 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
7/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
7/25 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
7/ 27 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
7/28 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
7/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
8/1 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
8/4 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
