Clearsight Antivirus Release Worlds Easiest to Use Antivirus

Clearsight Technologies Limited; a leading Anglo-Bulgarian antivirus software company with offices in the UK and Bulgaria; is highly excited to announce the launch of a new version of its antivirus software Clearsight antivirus. The New Clearsight Antivirus is a lightweight, simple antivirus with comprehensive real-time protection, and outstanding performance and effectiveness.



In a bid to produce the all new Clearsight Antivirus product suite the company recruited highly experienced and qualified engineers and tech veterans coupled with the acquisition of the most cutting edge and state of the art technology in the internet software development industry. Clearsight Technologies Limited has earned a standing reputation in the production of safe and easy to use protection software leading to the satisfaction of its customers.



"The powerful new version of Clearsight Antivirus is an advanced and exciting antivirus designed to keep things simple, leaving everything under the hood and automatically protecting users from malware without complicated features and configuration", stated Dimitry Chendev, the Chief Technology Officer at Clearsight Technologies. "Most importantly, the new product is easy to use and has an easy to navigate interface and once installed it protects the system silently in the back ground even without the users knowing it was there".



The new version of Clearsight Antivirus is embedded with attributes that make it more powerful, and separate it from other products in the market thereby making it the highest quality systems protection software to its users. These features include;



- S-Guard Protector: Using its imbedded unique filtering system, the antivirus blocks malicious websites before they are opened thereby countering ransomware droppers at its heart.



- Unique Dual Scan Technology: It has proven business class scan engines that protect systems from unwelcomed attacks and deliver unrivalled scan engines protection.



- Malware protection for employees – It stops all known viruses & Spyware. The product is centrally managed allowing users to control the clients and servers thereby insuring that they follow the stated security policy.



- Zero-Defender – It delivers zero hour protection by analysis of suspicious actions and uses its behaviour recognition system to increase the detection of new threats and helps insure protection of the data in the system.



- Automatic updates – Clearsight team using the firm's direct update servers provides users with regular updates



- M-Shield – Clearsight mass storage shield automatically scans all USB drives attached to the system insuring the information being brought into the user's computer is clean.



- DTP Application – Clearsight provides a simple tool to lockdown your computer so you don't become victims of Data Theft.



For further information about Clearsight Antivirus, visit www.csantivirus.com.