Coffee With My Daddy: Woman Declared Dead Now Writes Inspirational Christian Poetry

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/27/2011 -- On June 9th 1998 Cassandra Pierre was hit by a van and pronounced dead at the scene. On December 7th, 2010, she celebrated the first year anniversary of her devotional book, Coffee With My Daddy.



“I survived my accident only by the grace of God,” states Cassandra. “After my accident, I was in a coma for three months and hospitalized for nearly a year. I required twelve surgeries and seven operations. I was like a baby who had to learn to talk all over again. I had to learn to walk all over again. God however, gave me words of encouragement and kept me going on life’s journey. He told me, ‘Don’t look at yourself and feel discouraged; rather, be encouraged.’”



Cassandra’s book, Coffee With My Daddy, published by Bookstand Publishing in December 2009, is an inspirational book of Christian poetry in which she reflects on her life, her recovery, her struggles and her relationship with God.



“Coffee With My Daddy is about the morning conversation one may have with God to glorify God for waking them up that next day,” says Cassandra. “It’s that coffee conversation you have with God, before your spouse or your children, and friends or family, to say ‘Daddy, thank you for waking me up today’”.



“Coffee With My Daddy is an inspirational book speaking of trials and triumphs that anyone can relate to,” says Elder Frank, of Stronghold Christian Church.



Cassandra has started her own company, New Christian Poetry, which counsels and encourages individuals to use their artistic skills and abilities for creative writing. She hopes to open up a vocational center and continue with her tutoring program "Learning for the Future.”



Coffee with My Daddy is available for $15.00 at http://www.newchristianpoetry.com, http://www.bookstandpublishing.com/book_details/Coffee_With_My_Daddy, http://www.amazon.com and http://www.barnesandnoble.com.



Cassandra Pierre will be having a book endorsement party at TahCha Tea House, 3352-c Chamblee Tucker Road, Atlanta, Georgia on January 29, 2011 at 6 p.m. There is a $5.00 cover charge. This event will feature Cassandra Pierre as well as Network Poetry Coordinator Rob of Atlanta, Poets Donna Payne, George Michael Robinson and Steve Benson.

