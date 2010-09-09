Confronting the Epidemic of Sports Injuries in Young Athletes

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2010 -- Surviving a Season (ISBN: 978-1-58909-737-7), by Dr. Michael DeFranco, M.D. and just released by Bookstand Publishing, is an essential guide for young athletes, parents and coaches on how to stay healthy and enjoy sports without getting hurt.



“Over the course of the past two decades, sports injuries among children, teenagers, and young adults have increased at an alarming rate,” says Dr. DeFranco, a specialist in sports medicine, shoulder, and knee surgery. “I wrote this book to present the important issues surrounding sports injuries in young athletes and to provide a common sense approach on how to avoid them.”



The book describes the function of bones, muscles, and joints during athletic activity as well as steps to optimize athletic performance. More importantly, the author explains how sports injuries develop and the preventive measures used to avoid them.



Advance praise for Surviving a Season, includes the following reviews:



“In 90 pages of plain English, diagrams and charts, Dr. DeFranco gives you the basics of bones and muscles and the vocabulary of injuries. Sound formidable? Not at all. Everything is described so matter-of-factly and reinforced with such simple drawings that the reader is immediately drawn into the "conversation" with the author. All doctors should be so accessible...This is, in deed, an "essential" book if athletics and especially young athletes are part of your life.” BookReview.com



“Dr. DeFranco is a recognized sports medicine specialist with U.S. and European training in orthopaedic surgery and musculoskeletal health. With sports injuries soaring among young athletes, he provides vital advice about the best ways to protect bones, enjoy athletic activity, and sustain bone health.” The Mindquest Review of Books by Lightword Publishing



Surviving a Season can be ordered from:



http://www.bookstandpublishing.com/book_details/SURVIVING_A_SEASON

http://www.amazon.com

http://www.barnesandnoble.com



Dr. Michael DeFranco will be discussing Surviving a Season on a radio interview on http://www.artistfirst.com on September 14, 2010 at 7 p.m. To listen, go to the site and click on “Click to listen LIVE On Air."

