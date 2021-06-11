Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2021 --Corporate Fleet Services, also known as CFS Jets, has an impressive 2003 400XP Hawker jet for sale.



Hawker jets are British-American private aircraft models that have been turning heads for decades. Now a part of Textron Aviation, Hawker jets are a lightweight and sleek jet model ideal for business and/or personal use.



Corporate Fleet Services is proud to advertise a 2003 Hawker 400XP model that would make a great addition to a collection or a worthwhile investment for a first-time buyer.



- Style



This Hawker jet for sale is equipped with cream leather seating options and comfortable carpet flooring. With 8 overall seating options in the cabin, this jet can comfortably carry a handful of passengers to their next meeting or a large family headed on vacation. It also has ample storage space and an attractive vanity.



- Avionics



This two engine Hawker jet is built for performance and is equipped with impressive avionic features that any pilot could appreciate:



- Collins GPS-400S WAAS/LPV

- Dual CDU-6200 LCD CDU

- Single Integrated 3-in-1 LCD Standby Instrument

- Dual Collins ADC-850D

- Honeywell MKV EGPWS with Windshear

- Collins TCAS TTR-4000

- Dual Audio Panel

- XM Weather

- CVR-FA-2100

- Artex ELT 406MHz ELT (C406-2), and more!



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services is an internationally recognized private aircraft sales and acquisitions company that's dedicated to providing their clients with high quality private aircraft services. With a range of private aircraft models including a Hawker jet for sale, Corporate Fleet Services is the preferred choice for used aircraft worldwide.



Using their connections to streamline the sales and acquisitions process, CFS Jets has average turnaround times of less than 90 days, enabling their clients to efficiently and effectively buy and sell private jets and other aircraft. Since 1984, CFS Jets has been crushing the competition in terms of service, professionalism, and inventory. Visit cfsjets.com/ for more information on Hawker jets for sale.