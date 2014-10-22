Crowdfunding Campaign Launched to Create a New Arizona Elderly Home

Douglas, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2014 --A lot of projects being funded today help Americans live life with a little more comfort. There are things such as cellphones, television remotes, microwaves, and vacuums that assist them with their daily living activities. Although these inventions are great and have become a major part of life, it pushes an ideal like Bell Vie Home on to the back burner. A home for the elderly generation who needs more help with their daily living activities than what modern technology can offer.



While doing a search on YouTube for elderly abuse/neglect, over 144,000 results where shown. According to the National Center on Elder Abuse, 40.3 million or 13% of the United States population are aged 65 and older. Of that total, 7.6%-10% of the elderly in the United States reported they had suffered from some sort of abuse, in which 90% of those abusers were family members, most often the adult children, spouses, partners, and others.



Belle Vie Home is a campaign to raise funds of $300,000.00 to assist with purchasing a building in the Chandler, Higley, or Gilbert Arizona area for renovation. Within this elderly home, the residents would be able to live their Golden years as if they were in their own home. They would be encouraged to voice their choice about their menus, furnish their room with furniture from their home or have Belle Vie Home furnish it for them, take outings to local businesses where family members would be invited to attend, and be proactive in their care plans with the nurses and physicians. They would be able to live their life without the fear of being neglected, abused, or exploited.



It does not matter if you give $1 dollar or $1000 dollars, because whatever is given toward the Belle Vie Home is greatly appreciated. Mother Teresa said, “If you can’t feed a hundred people, then just feed one.”



To contribute or for more information, visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/belle-vie-home



About Monica Smith

Monica Smith started her career in the healthcare industry in June of 2002 when she became a Certified Nursing Assistant. Later Mrs. Smith went back to school in 2005 and graduated Jefferson Community Colleges Kentucky Medication Aide program. Although Monica Smith loved her job, she wanted to be able to offer more prompting her enroll into a LPN program in which she obtained a diploma from Galen College of Nursing in December 2012 . She started her nursing career working for a long term facility as a staff nurse on a geriatric unit. Later she found a job working for a rehabilitation facility rotating between a staff floor nurse and a treatment nurse.



Monica Smith is currently living and working in Arizona with the Native American community as a public health nurse. There her responsibilities include but not limited to: teaching goals related to the patients disease process, vaccines, immunizations, annual health fairs, and scheduling of appointment/arrangement of transportation.



Monica Smiths goals include, starting her first small business, returning to school to obtain her Bachelors of Nursing degree, and traveling to other countries offering nursing support to those who do not have adequate healthcare.