DASH Bio-Recovery Expands Crime Scene Cleanup Services in Allegheny and Westmoreland Counties, Pennsylvania

Sturgeon, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2025 --Crime scene cleanup requires specialized expertise, as it involves removing hazardous materials such as blood, bodily fluids, and other biohazardous substances. DASH Bio-Recovery's team of highly trained professionals follows strict industry protocols to ensure that all biohazardous materials are safely removed and the property is sanitized to meet health and safety standards.



Whether dealing with a violent crime, unattended death, or injury, the team ensures the complete removal of blood, bodily fluids, and other biohazardous materials from affected areas. The company uses industry-leading cleaning agents and techniques to eliminate contaminants and restore safety to the property as part of their crime scene cleanup in Allegheny County and Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania.



After the initial removal of hazardous materials, DASH Bio-Recovery's professionals sanitize and deodorize the affected area, ensuring that it is free from pathogens, bacteria, and unpleasant odors. This step is essential for making the environment habitable and healthy once again.



As a crime scene cleaning company, the professionals understands that crime scene incidents are deeply traumatic for property owners and their families. The company prioritizes confidentiality and empathy, offering discreet and respectful services to minimize distress during this difficult time.



The company has a team that is fully trained, certified, and equipped to handle all aspects of crime scene cleanup with the highest standards of safety. The company strictly adheres to all local, state, and federal regulations regarding biohazard cleanup, ensuring full compliance and safety.



They also offer biohazard cleanup in Allegheny County and Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, odor abatement, drug lab cleanup, and more.



Call 724-926-8724 or 888-972-0911 for details.



About Dash Bio Recovery

Dash Bio Recovery is a trusted provider of biohazard cleanup services, specializing in crime scene cleanup, hoarding cleanup, and other hazardous material removal. Serving Allegheny and Westmoreland Counties and the surrounding areas, DASH Bio-Recovery is committed to restoring property owners' safety and peace of mind.