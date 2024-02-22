DASH Bio-Recovery Specializes in Decomposition Cleanup in Pittsburgh and Beaver, Pennsylvania

Sturgeon, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2024 --Handling decomposition cleanup is a complex job requiring extensive industrial knowledge and expertise. Chances of catching infections and other contagious diseases are high unless the safety measures are not adopted. This is where professional decomposition cleanup is recommended.



DASH Bio-Recovery is a name to reckon with when it comes to decomposition cleanup in Pittsburgh and Beaver, Pennsylvania. Years of experience and expertise in the industry enable them to provide cleaning and decontamination of crime scenes, trauma scenes, unaccompanied deaths, suicides, and homicides.



With more than 18 years of experience in the field, the company has earned a stellar reputation for its dedication, commitment, and excellence. They use their expertise and skills to clean all types of property, including residential, commercial, industrial, and federal buildings in Pittsburgh, Beaver, Carnegie, Oakdale, McMurray, Sturgeon, Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas.



The professional cleanup experts are licensed, certified, and specially trained. They understand the importance of decomposition cleanup and other cleanup jobs. They extend their services to ensure the site is thoroughly cleaned and normalcy restored.



This kind of cleanup demands patience and care. Approaching it without the same can result in terrible consequences. At DASH Bio-Recovery, the company has experienced professionals fully equipped to handle the cleanup job with full discretion.



Upon arriving at the site, they assess and evaluate the situation and adopt strategies to ensure the utmost outcome through deep cleaning. Their 24x7x365 emergency service is always available to ensure prompt response to calls.



The company also specializes in odor removal, blood cleanup, decomposition cleanup, and drug paraphernalia cleanup as part of its biohazard waste cleanup services. They strive to restore one's residential, commercial, or industrial property to a safe state.



