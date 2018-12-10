Dead & Company Tickets on Sale for Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow at Tickets-Online

Dead & Company U.S. Summer Tour Tickets for Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow on Sale at Tickets-Online.
Redding, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2018 --Dead & Company is hitting the road for a 19 date North American tour. One of the most anticipated tour stops is Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, VA on June 26, 2019.
Dead & Company U.S. Summer Tour Live in Bristow, VA
Tickets-Online sells Dead & Company tickets at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow.
Dead & Company announced their U.S. Summer Tour dates on November 29, 2018 as part of their North American tour dates. Other U.S. tour dates include Los Angeles, Chicago and Atlanta
About Dead & Company
The idea of Dead & Company came from when John Mayer was listening to Grateful Dead in 2011 on Pandora. Soon after that is all he was listening to. In February of 2015 Mayer was guest hosting the The Late Show. He invited former Grateful dead guitarist Bob Weir to join him to perform a song. At that point a bond was made and it sparked a a band with John Mayer and surviving members of Grateful Dead. In 2015 they played a concert at Madison Square Garden. Billboard called the show "magical". Since then they have toured every summer.
Fans can find Dead & Company tickets at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow at Tickets-Online. Tickets go on sale on Saturday December 8, 2018 and can be purchased any time before then without a membership at Tickets-Online.
Dead & Company 2019 Tour Dates
05/31 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
06/01 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
06/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
06/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
06/07 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
06/08 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
06/12 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruff Home Mortgage Music Center
06/14 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
06/15 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
06/18 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
06/19 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
06/22 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
06/23 – New York, NY @ Citi Field
06/26 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
06/28 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
06/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
07/02 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
07/05 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field
07/06 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field
About Tickets-Online
Tickets-Online is a ticket resale marketplace with a Shopper Approved Customer Satisfaction Rating of 4.5/5.
Disclaimer
Tickets-Online is not associated with any artists, teams, venues, organizations, institutions, bands, or artists featured on their website in any way. Also, any names or titles used in this press release are solely for descriptive purposes and do not imply, indicate, or suggest any type of affiliation, partnership, or endorsement.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Tickets-Online
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: info@Tickets-Online
Website: Tickets-Online/Dead-and-Company